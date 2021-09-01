 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Reilly Fuller and Zachary Basham, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Faith Thomas, Moline; boy, Thursday, Aug. 26.

Jennifer and Jonathan Brown, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Aug. 26.

Britney Johnson and Chad Harris, Coal Valley; boy, Thursday, Aug. 26.

Mollie and Tristen Finch, Aledo; girl, Friday, Aug. 27.

Haylee Oliver and Reginald Alonzo, Silvis; girl, Saturday, Aug. 28.

Ashley Pullman, East Moline; boy, Sunday, Aug. 29.

