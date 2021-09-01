Births for Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Reilly Fuller and Zachary Basham, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Faith Thomas, Moline; boy, Thursday, Aug. 26.
Jennifer and Jonathan Brown, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Aug. 26.
Britney Johnson and Chad Harris, Coal Valley; boy, Thursday, Aug. 26.
Mollie and Tristen Finch, Aledo; girl, Friday, Aug. 27.
Haylee Oliver and Reginald Alonzo, Silvis; girl, Saturday, Aug. 28.
Ashley Pullman, East Moline; boy, Sunday, Aug. 29.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.