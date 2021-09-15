 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
Births

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf

Kelsey and Jeffrey Paul, New Boston, girl, Sept. 10.

Allison and Josh Thiessen, Morrison, girl Sept. 10.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline

Chelsey Stone and Dakota Bacus, Milan, boy, Sept. 11.

Karena Davenport and Kyndall Shaw, Moline, boy, Sept. 10.

Genesis Medical Center, Davenport

Emily and Ryan Clark, Monmouth, girl, Aug. 17.

Sophie and Jacob Stolley, Springbrook, Iowa, girl, Aug. 18. 

Carissa and Jason Spain, Delmar, Iowa, boy, Aug. 18. 

Ashley Logas, Davenport, girl, Aug. 18.

Jennifer Villafana and Nathaniel Mosier, Muscatine, girl, Aug. 19.

Nicole and Steven Adams, Eldridge, boy, Aug. 20.

Kayla and Ben Reller, Davenport, girl, Aug. 20.

