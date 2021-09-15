Births for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf
Kelsey and Jeffrey Paul, New Boston, girl, Sept. 10.
Allison and Josh Thiessen, Morrison, girl Sept. 10.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline
Chelsey Stone and Dakota Bacus, Milan, boy, Sept. 11.
Karena Davenport and Kyndall Shaw, Moline, boy, Sept. 10.
Genesis Medical Center, Davenport
Emily and Ryan Clark, Monmouth, girl, Aug. 17.
Sophie and Jacob Stolley, Springbrook, Iowa, girl, Aug. 18.
Carissa and Jason Spain, Delmar, Iowa, boy, Aug. 18.
Ashley Logas, Davenport, girl, Aug. 18.
Jennifer Villafana and Nathaniel Mosier, Muscatine, girl, Aug. 19.
Nicole and Steven Adams, Eldridge, boy, Aug. 20.
Kayla and Ben Reller, Davenport, girl, Aug. 20.