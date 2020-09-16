 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
topical

Births for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Paige Anderson and Sean Gaylord, Rock Island; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 9. 

Makenzie Williams and Chase Luebbe, Aledo; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Cassandra and Ty Himebauch, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Sept. 10. 

Brandie Kirksey and Joshua Porter, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Sept. 10.

Tiara Jones and Terrell Gatewood, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Sept. 10. 

Hunter Bowlby and Garrett Marcin, Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 11. 

Cydney Brasher and Trenton Miller, Sherrard; girl, Friday, Sept. 11. 

Hanna Summers, Aledo; girl, Saturday Sept. 12. 

Shatana Smith and Jacob Foster, Rock Island; boy, Sunday, Sept. 13. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Stephanie Scott and Cody McIntire, Colona; boy, Sunday, Sept. 13. 

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Michelle Frieden and Susan Roelle, Davenport; girl, Saturday, Aug. 29.

Dallas and Garrick Devin, Clarence; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Rayne Willers and Micahel Gomez, Bettendorf; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Holly Nehas and Kyle Watts, Davenport; girl, Thursday, Sept. 10.

Amy and Scot Haut, Davenport; girl, Friday, Sept. 11. 

