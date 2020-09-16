Births for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Paige Anderson and Sean Gaylord, Rock Island; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Makenzie Williams and Chase Luebbe, Aledo; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Cassandra and Ty Himebauch, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Sept. 10.
Brandie Kirksey and Joshua Porter, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Sept. 10.
Tiara Jones and Terrell Gatewood, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Sept. 10.
Hunter Bowlby and Garrett Marcin, Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 11.
Cydney Brasher and Trenton Miller, Sherrard; girl, Friday, Sept. 11.
Hanna Summers, Aledo; girl, Saturday Sept. 12.
Shatana Smith and Jacob Foster, Rock Island; boy, Sunday, Sept. 13.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Stephanie Scott and Cody McIntire, Colona; boy, Sunday, Sept. 13.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT
Michelle Frieden and Susan Roelle, Davenport; girl, Saturday, Aug. 29.
Dallas and Garrick Devin, Clarence; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Rayne Willers and Micahel Gomez, Bettendorf; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Holly Nehas and Kyle Watts, Davenport; girl, Thursday, Sept. 10.
Amy and Scot Haut, Davenport; girl, Friday, Sept. 11.
