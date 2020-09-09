 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Breanna and Ryan Stephens, Colona; boy, Sunday, Aug. 30. 

Kaylen Padilla and Robert Reger, Rock Island; girl, Sunday, Aug. 30. 

Lacy Grammer and Austin Barnett, Moline; girl, Monday, Aug. 31. 

Abbie and Jacob Brasmer, Cordova; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Kayla and Michael Leinart, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 1. 

Victoria Black Graf and Aaron Graf, Moline; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 2. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Kimberly Torres and Tevin Salazar, Moline; girl, Sunday, Aug. 30. 

Crystal Starks and Tremayne Williams, Davenport; girl, Monday, Aug. 31.

Rachel Stephens and Ronnie Gene Summers, Erie; boy, Monday, Aug. 31.

Soraida Hull and Gilbert Garnica, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 1. 

Ashley Robinson and Charles Plimpton, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 1. 

Kate and Michael Meinecke, Maquoketa; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 2. 

Ashley Copeland, New Liberty; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 2. 

Nicole and Calvin Keziah, Davenport; girl, Friday, Sept. 4. 

