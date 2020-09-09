Births for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Breanna and Ryan Stephens, Colona; boy, Sunday, Aug. 30.
Kaylen Padilla and Robert Reger, Rock Island; girl, Sunday, Aug. 30.
Lacy Grammer and Austin Barnett, Moline; girl, Monday, Aug. 31.
Abbie and Jacob Brasmer, Cordova; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Kayla and Michael Leinart, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Victoria Black Graf and Aaron Graf, Moline; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 2.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Kimberly Torres and Tevin Salazar, Moline; girl, Sunday, Aug. 30.
Crystal Starks and Tremayne Williams, Davenport; girl, Monday, Aug. 31.
Rachel Stephens and Ronnie Gene Summers, Erie; boy, Monday, Aug. 31.
Soraida Hull and Gilbert Garnica, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Ashley Robinson and Charles Plimpton, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Kate and Michael Meinecke, Maquoketa; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Ashley Copeland, New Liberty; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Nicole and Calvin Keziah, Davenport; girl, Friday, Sept. 4.
