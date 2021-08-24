 Skip to main content
Bishop Hill Honor Flight benefit to raise money for veterans' trip to Washington, D.C.
042519-qca-honor-flight-009

Vietnam veteran Niel Rissler reaches out to touch the engraved name of a friend he grew up with in Davenport, Daniel Wisely, while visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019. “He was only about from here to that man in the yellow jacket when he went,” Rissler said, pointing to a man standing about 100 feet away. Rissler explained that Wisely stepped on a land mine while they were on a foot patrol. Rissler was uninjured but the memory remains of that day.

 Andy Abeyta

Bishop Hill and the Filling Station in Bishop Hill will help raise money for Honor Flight of the Quad Cities as they prepare to fly veterans to Washington, D.C. 

The Honor Flight Benefit, organized by local restaurant Filling Station, 307 Bishop Hill Rd, will go from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 19, according to a news release. It will begin with a breakfast buffet at the Filling Station, which will be by freewill donation rather than a set price.

A raffle, 50/50 drawing and silent auction will be held at the Welcome Center and Bishop Hill Fire Station, next to the restaurant.

People will also get to enjoy live bluegrass music from the Tap Toot Wranglers in front of the Filling Station. 

Those wishing to volunteer, donate items or learn more information can call the Filling Station at 309-927-3355. 

According to the release, the community has raised more than $100,000 for the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities over the past 10 years. The flights taking veterans to Washington, D.C. have been grounded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

