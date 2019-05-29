Bishop Hill will hold a Salute to Veterans to raise funds for Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
The benefit will be from 3-6 p.m, Sunday, June 9, in the village park.
In the past nine years, the community has raised more than $100,000 for the local Honor Flight chapter, which provides one-day trips to veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit their war memorials.
The Honor Flight Benefit will include a barbecue rib dinner, prepared by the Filling Station Restaurant and the Bishop Hill Community Club.
Motorcycle riders can join up at 3 p.m. with the Illinois Patriot Guard and Legion Riders at the Galva American Legion to escort the flag to Bishop Hill. Other festivities include the Presentation of Colors, patriotic music and a short program honoring the veterans. There will be several speakers. Seating is available but bring lawn chairs.
A live auction will be provided by Stenzel Auction Service. To donate to the auction, call Glenda Wallace at 309-540-8432.
For more information, call 309-927-3355.