{{featured_button_text}}
042519-qca-honor-flight-039

Vietnam veteran Niel Rissler reaches out to touch the engraved name of a friend he grew up with in Davenport, Daniel Wisely, while visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

Bishop Hill will hold a Salute to Veterans to raise funds for Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. 

The benefit will be from 3-6 p.m, Sunday, June 9, in the village park. 

In the past nine years, the community has raised more than $100,000 for the local Honor Flight chapter, which provides one-day trips to veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit their war memorials. 

The Honor Flight Benefit will include a barbecue rib dinner, prepared by the Filling Station Restaurant and the Bishop Hill Community Club.

Motorcycle riders can join up at 3 p.m. with the Illinois Patriot Guard and Legion Riders at the Galva American Legion to escort the flag to Bishop Hill. Other festivities include the Presentation of Colors, patriotic music and a short program honoring the veterans. There will be several speakers. Seating is available but bring lawn chairs.

A live auction will be provided by Stenzel Auction Service. To donate to the auction, call Glenda Wallace at 309-540-8432.

For more information, call 309-927-3355.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags