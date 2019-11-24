Bishop Hill invites you to Julmarknad (Christmas Market)

• Lilly Setterdahl, author of "Titanic Sailing Again," will sign books at the Steeple Building Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• A make ’n take dala horse workshop will be at the VASA National Archives from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where dala horses will be available for visitors to paint, while supplies last.

Both Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8:

• Children are invited to make edible tree ornaments at the Bjorklund Hotel from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Peanuts will be used. These ornaments may be taken home, or left at the Hotel to be placed on the Bishop Hill Park’s Christmas tree during the tree lighting on Lucia Nights.

• A chocolate walk will be held at the Dairy Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can purchase homemade chocolates by the pound.

For more information about Julmarknad activities, please call 309-927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, or visit us at www.bishophillheritage.org, or view the Bishop Hill Heritage Association Facebook page.

Julmarknad events are sponsored, in part, by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency, and by Community State Bank.

