WHAT WE KNOW: Bishop Hill has been selected for a $1.3 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and a loan of $490,000 for a new water tower, a backup well and new water mains.
WHAT'S NEW: On Wednesday, Mayor Mike Funke and Trustee Ben Strand met with IMEG engineer Scott Kammerman Wednesday to review drawings for the project. Funke would like to remove the old wooden water tower intact so it might be displayed in the historic community.
WHAT'S NEXT: The next step will be a review list for other IMEG engineers and specifications approval by state engineers, according to Kammerman.