BISHOP HILL - Mayor Mike Funke and Trustee Ben Strand met with IMEG engineer Scott Kammerman Wednesday to go over drawings for the town's big water project.
The town will receive a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant of $1.3 million as well as a loan of $490,000 for a new water tower, a backup well and new water mains.
Kammerman said if bids come in too high, some looping on the north side of town might be omitted from the project. He said he might know more about today's market and prices after a water line project in Monmouth is bid.
Mayor Funke said it would be up to the board, but in his opinion it would be ideal if the old wooden tank came down in one piece so that it might go on display as something of a rarity as well as the town's first tank. He noted that would be up to the board to decide.
Kammerman said the next step would be a review list for other IMEG engineers as well as approval of specifications by the state engineer.
The town got word of the grant award in July of 2017.