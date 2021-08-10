Bishop Hill's Hummingbird Festival expands in third year

In Bishop Hill, Ill., residents are setting up bird feeders and checking on nectar-rich flowers, preparing to meet some important visitors.

Bishop Hill will welcome people from all over the Midwest and birds from as far as Canada at this year's Hummingbird Festival, which has expanded to hold activities all weekend.

"[The festival] is a unifying thing that has kind of developed in Bishop Hill," festival organizer John Taylor said.

The third Bishop Hill Hummingbird Festival, put on by Bishop Hill Creative Commons, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15. Events will take place all over town Saturday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

"It's a really fun, family-oriented event," organizer Brian Ellis said.

+2 You can tour Bishop Hill from your chair The Bishop Hill Heritage Association recently launched a multimedia tour of the entire town.

Both Saturday and Sunday will start off with a bird walk from 8-10 a.m., led by Ellis. The walk will end in the prairie on the east side of Bishop Hill, where ornithologists will be banding birds for a study on migration.

Guest speakers will cover topics connected to hummingbirds, insects like bees and butterflies and the plants that sustain them throughout the weekend.