Bishop Hill's Hummingbird Festival expands in third year

In Bishop Hill, Ill., residents are setting up bird feeders and checking on nectar-rich flowers, preparing to meet some important visitors.
Bishop Hill will welcome people from all over the Midwest and birds from as far as Canada at this year's Hummingbird Festival, which has expanded to hold activities all weekend.
"[The festival] is a unifying thing that has kind of developed in Bishop Hill," festival organizer John Taylor said.
The third Bishop Hill Hummingbird Festival, put on by Bishop Hill Creative Commons, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15. Events will take place all over town Saturday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
"It's a really fun, family-oriented event," organizer Brian Ellis said.
The Bishop Hill Heritage Association recently launched a multimedia tour of the entire town.
Both Saturday and Sunday will start off with a bird walk from 8-10 a.m., led by Ellis. The walk will end in the prairie on the east side of Bishop Hill, where ornithologists will be banding birds for a study on migration.
Guest speakers will cover topics connected to hummingbirds, insects like bees and butterflies and the plants that sustain them throughout the weekend.
Saturday's festivities will end with a new dinner theatre show, where Ellis will play Charles Darwin and enthuse about the different species of South American Hummingbirds he discovered.
Also new this weekend is a scavenger hunt based on migration. Participants will make a hummingbird craft then have it "migrate" from the north to the south and back again, finding certain flowers along the way and a nest at the end. Those who finish the hunt will receive prizes.
Bishop Hill Creative Commons extended festivities through Sunday because people asked why they decided to limit programming to one day, Ellis said. People traveling for the festival would make a weekend out of their trip and check out more of the town and surrounding area when it ended.
It was the logical choice to offer another day of activities if people were sticking around, Taylor said.
"The short phrase that fits here is 'popular demand'..." Ellis said. "Because the audience wanted more."