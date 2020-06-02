Bishop: Peoria Diocese churches take more steps toward reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although many Peoria Diocese parish churches will open for Sunday and weekday Masses, restrictions and precautions remain in place.

“I give thanks to God that our local church is now able to begin a new phase in emerging. step by step, from a medical quarantine,” the bishop of Peoria, wrote Tuesday.

“While outdoor liturgies may continue, by this week, many of our parish churches will have been certified to reopen for Sunday and week day Masses, limiting the size of any given congregation, keeping safe social distancing, and adhering to strict protocols for sanitizing our worship spaces,” he said.

“Our churches may now also be open for private prayer and adoration. At this time, in our experience of a pandemic, those who are vulnerable to infection or simply uncomfortable gathering in larger groups should know in these unusual circumstances they are under no obligation to attend Mass,” Jenky said. “Some might even consider attending a weekday mass rather than Sunday congregation. “

As always, those who are ill should simply stay home, he added.