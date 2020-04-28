Bishops: Suspension of Mass continues in Iowa

In light of the expectation that positive cases of COVID-19 will peak in Iowa in the next few weeks, and without an effective vaccine or widespread testing and contact data that justifies a change in course, “We simply are not at a place where we can resume our previous prayer practices.

The suspension of the Sunday Mass obligation remains in effect statewide.

“All vulnerable persons, the sick and those who may who have been exposed to the virus are asked to look after their own welfare with the support of those who care for them,” the letter continues. “We ask parish, school and diocesan staff to continue to minister to the faithful, and the faithful to each other, in ways other than meeting in groups during this difficult time of the pandemic."

The Most Rev. Michael Jackels Archbishop of Dubuque; the Most Rev. R. Walker Nickless Bishop of Sioux City; and the Most Rev. William Joensen Bishop of Des Moines; also signed the letter. It encourages parishioners to visit parish and school websites and social-media outlets to stay in touch.