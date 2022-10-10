Bison Bridge designs to be unveiled

Professionals and students in landscape architecture will study the Interstate 80 bridge this week and produce designs for a possible Bison Bridge replacement.

The public is invited to see the results.

The group will include select students from landscape architecture programs at Iowa State University and the University of Illinois, along with the Landscape Architecture Foundation, Michigan-based design and manufacturing company Landscape Forms and the Bison Bridge Foundation.

Dubbed the 2022 Xtreme LA, the mostly out-of-town group will be involved in a three-day design charrette, which is a design and planning meeting, "to share in an intense creative experience."

Participants are being invited to propose ideas and solutions for the Bison Bridge project, a well-backed idea for the reuse of the Interstate 80 bridge between LeClaire and Rapids City.

The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation are on the verge of a decision regarding a replacement for the I-80 bridge. If a new bridge is realigned upstream or downstream of the existing location, the Bison Bridge Foundation wants to take over the crossing to create a massive pedestrian bridge in one direction and a wildlife crossing in the other.

The proposed reuse would incorporate dozens of acres on either side of the bridge as two state parks or as one national park. It does not seek taxpayer funding and would spare the cost of demolition of the bridge, proponents say.

The proposal is billed as an economic-development boost that would feature a small herd of American Bison and an attraction for tourists seeking views of the Mississippi River as they pass through the Quad-Cities.

“We’re proud to work together with the LAF (Landscape Architecture Foundation) and the Bison Bridge Foundation in meeting and engaging with these future design leaders on the Bison Bridge project,” said Landscape Forms Chief Innovation Officer, Kirt Martin. "It’s such an important, exciting, and interesting design challenge, and I look forward to a truly inspiring and memorable experience.”

The event culminates in a final public presentation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on October 13 at The Figge Art Museum’s John Deere Auditorium.