Bison Bridge: Is it safe to have bison living on a converted bridge?

The proposal for using a vacated interstate bridge as part of a national wildlife park in the Quad-Cities is getting the attention it will require to move forward.
But, naturally, the unveiling of environmentalist Chad Pregracke's long-simmering concept comes with a multitude of questions. Chief among them: Is the Bison Bridge idea a good one for the bison?
Whenever Pregracke and his team from the Bison Bridge Foundation make their pitch, he said, the most-asked questions surround the safety of the wildlife.
One of the project's supporters is Jason Baldes, tribal buffalo manager for the Tribal Partnerships Program at the National Wildlife Foundation. Baldes was part of a successful effort in 2016 to restore a small herd of buffalo to the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.
At Thursday night's Bison Bridge unveiling, Baldes appeared on video to say, "I am very proud to be part of the project to ... convert vacated lands to bison grazing."
He is confident the animals' health and safety will be protected, he said Friday.
"Adequate fencing ensures the safety of the animals and people. If bison have food, water, and access to sufficient minerals, then they can be managed accordingly," he said. "It is also important to begin with young animals; this way they grow within their new environment.
"As bison are matriarchal, a lead female dictates much of the activity of the others. With young animals, that hierarchy hasn't developed. As they grow and familiarize themselves with their new environment, they will learn that the bridge is part of their new home, regardless of the elevated span, it will be what they come to know."
Lee Jackson, director at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, said he learned of the proposal Thursday, so he is not yet aware of all the details, including the specific plans to protect man from mammal and vice-versa.
"But bison do quite well in captivity, especially in the kind of space they're talking about," Jackson said Friday.
One thing Pregracke and his team made clear Friday is that Bison Bridge is a proposal, not yet a project.
Even though he has had the idea for many years and officially assembled a team about two years ago, the plans are preliminary.
"It's a big concept; it's never been done in the world," he said Friday. "We're now at the point that we've got enough support to give me the courage to put it out there.
"The number one thing we need right now is signatures on our petition to let it be known that the community likes the idea, too."
Those interested in signing the petition may do so by clicking on "join the herd" at bisonbridge.org. The website also contains a video animation of the project site.
What about the bridge replacement?
Also on people's mind is the timing of the Interstate 80 replacement.
Pregracke last year hired a 39-year veteran of the Illinois DOT (the lead agency for the bridge replacement) upon his retirement. Kevin Marchek was an engineer for a 19-county area and now is on the Bison Bridge team.
He explained the likely timeline for the I-80 replacement, and he has noted in the past that it is possible Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation will choose to rebuild the bridge where it currently exists, which would leave Bison Bridge dead in the water.
The process of replacing the 55-year-old span is in its first phase, which includes an environmental study.
"We are currently in the process of developing a scope, budget and schedule for the environmental phase and anticipate that additional public coordination will occur within the next several months," Illinois DOT spokesman Paul Wappel said last month.
Marchek said he would expect the first phase to take two to three years to complete. The second phase will center on the bridge design, which should take two years, he said.
Then, the final phase, the letting of contracts and the construction itself, should take about three years.
In other words, it will be at least seven years before the Bison Bridge Foundation would have access to the old span and the nearly 100 acres on either side of it that would make up two state parks or one national park.
One thing Pregracke said he found most encouraging was a presentation to DOT officials who acknowledged they were taking his meeting largely as a favor to Marchek.
"They loved the idea," Pregracke said. "They said they were prepared to say no, but they were super impressed with the proposal."
While the bridge itself is critical to the proposal becoming a project, other local leaders are looking past the bridge.
"The Mississippi River is our number-one asset when it comes to tourism in the Quad-Cities," said Lynn Hunt, a vice president at Visit Quad-Cities. "We get 1.6 million visitors a year now. With a national park, that would quadruple in the first year."
Also at Friday's follow-up to Thursday's reveal, the Quad Cities Chamber's director of government affairs, Jake Ford, called the proposal "big and bold" and said he hasn't seen a better one come along.
"You stop in the Quad-Cities (from Interstate 80) if this happens," he said. "We're a big supporter."