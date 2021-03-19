Bison Bridge: Is it safe to have bison living on a converted bridge?

"As bison are matriarchal, a lead female dictates much of the activity of the others. With young animals, that hierarchy hasn't developed. As they grow and familiarize themselves with their new environment, they will learn that the bridge is part of their new home, regardless of the elevated span, it will be what they come to know."

Lee Jackson, director at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, said he learned of the proposal Thursday, so he is not yet aware of all the details, including the specific plans to protect man from mammal and vice-versa.

"But bison do quite well in captivity, especially in the kind of space they're talking about," Jackson said Friday.

One thing Pregracke and his team made clear Friday is that Bison Bridge is a proposal, not yet a project.

Even though he has had the idea for many years and officially assembled a team about two years ago, the plans are preliminary.

"It's a big concept; it's never been done in the world," he said Friday. "We're now at the point that we've got enough support to give me the courage to put it out there.

"The number one thing we need right now is signatures on our petition to let it be known that the community likes the idea, too."