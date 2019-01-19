Bitter cold air is settling over the Quad-Cities now that the system that dumped between 4 and 5 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities on Friday night into early Saturday has passed.
Meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service Davenport said Saturday that after a night with a low temperature of about zero and wind chill indices dipping to minus 10 or colder, Sunday’s high is expected to only reach about 12 degrees.
Cousins added that the overnight low Sunday into Monday will again be near zero, with wind chill indices dipping again to minus 10 or colder.
The system that moved through the Quad-City region Friday into early Saturday dropped 4.2 inches of snow at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline, and a total of 5.3 inches at the National Weather Service location near the Davenport Municipal Airport, according to National Weather Service data.
Temperatures will rebound Monday and Tuesday before more bitterly cold air moves into the region by the end of the week, he added.
Monday’s high is expected to reach about 20 degrees. Tuesday’s high will be in the middle 30s but Tuesday is shaping up to be an ugly day weather wise, Cousins said.
“We’re looking at the possibility of snow and freezing rain before sunrise early Tuesday,” he said. “That is expected to change to rain and then back to snow later in the day as the temperature drops.”
New ice and snow accumulations will likely be less than 1 inch.
Wednesday and Thursday will see highs only in the middle 20s before more bitterly cold air moves back into the region, with the high temperature on both Friday and Saturday reaching only to about 8 or 9 degrees both days, and overnight lows below zero.