Bittner son sues his mother in dispute over will

The family of the late R. Richard Bittner, a widely known Quad-City attorney, is in a dispute over his will.

Bittner, 90, died in 2019. He had represented Palmer College, chaired various banks and served as chief executive officer for the Bechtel Trusts, a fund that's given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Quad-City charities and community projects. The new YMCA in downtown Davenport bears Bittner's name.

Court records show that one of his sons, attorney Jeffrey Bittner, challenged the Scott County District Court's determination that Richard Bittner left his IRA to his widow, Joan Bittner, rather than to a family trust or marital trust.

The IRA is valued at more than $3.5 million, according to court records, and is the largest of his assets.

Jeffrey Bittner appealed the district court's judgment that declared his mother the sole beneficiary of his later's father's IRA. An appellate court last week upheld the district court's ruling.

The case relied on Richard "Dick" Bittner's 2014 will, which established that his widow was the beneficiary of his IRA and established two trusts: The R. Richard Bittner Family Trust and the Joan Y. Bittner Marital Trust.

The younger Bittner argued that his mother is not the only beneficiary, but the court said the elder Bittner's last will and testament made clear that she is.

The three other Bittner children agreed with the co-executor in the matter, U.S. Bank, that their mother is primary beneficiary.

Before his death, Richard Bittner named Jeffrey Bittner as CEO of the Bechtel Trusts.

It was not immediately clear Monday whether the younger Bittner intends to seek an Iowa Supreme Court review.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.