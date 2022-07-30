Bix 7 turnaround full of water, fun and Jell-o shots

Running while snagging a Jell-O shot and a Bloody Mary was never better.

The turnaround, on McClellan Blvd, was the halfway point of the 7-mile run. With runners already having gone up hills through McClellan Heights and the Brady Street hill at the beginning, the crowd and drinks were what runners needed to make the hike three or so mile hike back to the finish line.

Volunteers and spectators where more than ready to cheer on family, friends and every runner who passed through. Many of them have returned year-after-year to enjoy the morning run.

Wearing bright green shirt, with a photo of his sister Mary Ellen on it, Jerry Hughes is no stranger to cheering runners on in the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Flying in from Florida, Hughes said his sister ran the race for years.

His sister died last year in a traffic accident.

"She was the one who remembered everything," Hughes said.

Hughes said they sit in the same area every year, beneath a nice shaded area on McClellan Boulevard with family from all over the United States who fly in to cheer family and friends. Hughes said he used to live in the Quad-Cites from about 1960 to 1970 and that coming back for the Bix feels like a small homecoming.

"This has become our family reunion," Hughes said.

Since the passing of his sister, Hughes said his family has gotten heavily involved with Donate Life, a nonprofit organization that works to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues to save others.

Down the block, former Bix 7 participant Rachel Royster stood alongside her family, opting to cheer runners on and enjoy the Saturday morning.

Royster said she has done the race twice, once when she was 7 and then in 2013.

At the time, Royster lived in Chicago, and training in an area that was flat left her "knocked out" after running up the hills throughout the 7-mile course. The hills, she said, destroyed her time.

"I was anticipating Brady Street but McClellan Heights I was in for it," Royster said. "I didn't realize there was so many hills."

Even though the hills left Royster exhausted, she said it was a great time and that she would love to do the race again soon.

Filling up a cup with water, Tim and Angela Rhodes have been volunteering for about 16 years, taking over the exact spot Angela's parents used to hand out water for 31 years. Their two sons were ready to help but more interested in playing with toys they brought with them.

Angela said they fill up about 400 cups ahead of time to make it easier to grab and hold out as runners pass.

With temps lower than most Bix years, Angela said the weather was one of the top things she was looking forward to, along with the atmosphere of being apart of something that always makes for a great time.

"The runners, all the kids and everybody just participating (makes) it a big, family-oriented event," Angela said.

To make filling the cups up easier, volunteers such as Ron Leafgreen, will fill up trash cans with water so the cups can just be dunked in and filled in a fast and efficient way.