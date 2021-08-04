 Skip to main content
Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival turns 50 this year. Here's what you need to know about the concerts.
Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival turns 50 this year. Here's what you need to know about the concerts.

Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society will hold the 50th Annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to honor the memory of Davenport native and jazz legend Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke.

The event opens Thursday at the Putnam Museum where NOLA Jazz Band will play from 3 to 4 p.m. From there, eight professional bands and the Bix Youth Jazz Band play at the Rhythm City Casino beginning Thursday night and all day Friday and Saturday.

“It’s amazing, 50 years,” Steve Trainor, president of the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society, said.

“I remember the second, third and fourth festivals,” Trainor said. “There was so much rain those years that organizers had to take out second mortgages on their homes to pay the bands.”

This year’s festival features the biggest number of items ever offered on the silent auction, he said.

Also new this year is a highlight video and DVD or thumb drive that people can order through the month of August. The cost is $25.

The third thing new this year is that the event will be streamed so people can watch any of the five five-hour concerts for $22 each.

“We want people to come in person,” Trainor said. “In person it’s just so much different and so much better. But if people don’t have the money after this year of COVID, or the mobility, they can watch it online. Just go to bixsociety.org and it will take you through all the prompts.”

Trainor said safety precautions would be in place.

“We’ve been planning this for 18 months, and if it wasn’t safe we wouldn’t do it," Trainor said. "If you want to wear a mask you’re welcome to it. There will be free masks for those who want them and hand-sanitation stations.” Seating will allow for social distancing, he added.

There will be eight bands, along with two all-star bands and the Bix Youth Jazz Band for everyone to enjoy, he said.

Trainor said there would be a free “taste test” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Carriage Haus at 3rd and Harrison streets.

For more information, visit bixsociety.org.

50th Annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival

Thursday - Putnam Museum

3-4 p.m. - NOLA Jazz Band

Rhythm City Casino

6-6:45 p.m. - Bix Youth Jazz Band

7-7:45 p.m. Chicago Cellar Boys

8-8:45 p.m. NOLA Jazz Band

9-9:45 p.m. Mortonia Sextet (All-Stars)

10 p.m. Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys

Friday - Rhythm City Casino

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Bix Youth Jazz Band

12:30-1:15 p.m. - NOLA

1:30-2:15 p.m. - Southside Aces

2:30-3:15 p.m. - Cakewalkin' Jass Band

3:30-4:15 p.m. - Chicago Cellar Boys

BREAK - 4:15 - 6:00 pm

6:00-6:45 p.m. - Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles

7-7:45 p.m. - Mortonia Sextet

8- 8:45 p.m. - Graystone Monarchs (All-Stars)

9-9:45 p.m. - Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys

10 p.m. - Southside Aces

Saturday - Oakdale Cemetery - 25th & Eastern

10- 11 a.m. - Cakewalkin' Jass Band

Saturday - Rhythm City Casino

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Bix Youth Jazz Band

12:30-1:15 p.m. - Southside Aces

1:30-2:15 p.m. - Cakewalkin' Jass Band

2:30-3:15 p.m. - Graystone Monarchs

3:30-4:15 p.m. - Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles

BREAK - 4:15 - 6:00 pm

6-6:45 p.m. - Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys

7-7:45 p.m. - Graystone Monarchs (All-Stars)

8-8:45 p.m. - Chicago Cellar Boys

9-9:45 p.m. - Mortonia Sextet

10 p.m. Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles

Tickets for the 50th Annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival

Thursday Youth Band fundraiser: $25

Single session, Friday or Saturday: $30

All day pass, Friday or Saturday: $55

Friday-Saturday pass: $105

Thursday-Saturday pass: $125

To buy tickets or for more information, visit bixsociety.org/festival.php

