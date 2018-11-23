The Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society, sponsor of the annual Bix Jazz Fest, is looking for new board members.
Those applying should have an appreciation for traditional jazz and swing music and experience in marketing, finances, fund-raising, and grant writing.
The board of directors meets on the third Saturday of every month at the RME River Music Experience building at 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.
If interested, please describe your interest and skills and email your letter to info@bixsociety.org.
For more information, go to the website, bixsociety.org.