Bix Museum and Archive in downtown Davenport hires its first director

More than two years since it opened, the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive at Davenport's River Music Experience has hired its first director, Nathaniel Kraft.

Originally from Fargo, N.D., Kraft moved to the Quad-Cities in 2017, after completing his bachelor's in art history and studio art from Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, Minn., to pursue his master's in museum studies at Western Illinois University-Quad Cities, completing it in 2019.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Kraft as our director to help us promote our Bix Museum and provide the legacy of Bix’s music and influence of jazz in the community and throughout the world," museum board member Carol Schaefer said in a Tuesday release.

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive opened in August 2017 in the lower level at RME, at 2nd and Main streets downtown.

