Bix Youth Jazz Band auditions

The Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society will hold auditions for the 20th season of the Bix Youth Jazz Band from 1 to 5 p,m, Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, at the River Music Experience, corner of Third and Main Streets, Davenport. The band is open for all students from 8th through 12th grade.

Students who play trumpet, trombone, saxophone, piano, string bass, guitar and drums will be accepted; saxophones need to “double” on either clarinet or soprano saxophone. Students must be able to read music. Vocalists are encouraged to audition.

For information about audition requirements and to reserve an audition time and date, to accommodate social distancing, please contact Steve Little, Director, 309-781-4431 or email: lslittle@frontiernet.net.

