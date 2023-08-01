Days after the tandem Quad-City Times Bix 7 and RAGBRAI bicycle tour, event leaders are still celebrating the events and planning that paid off Saturday.

Michelle Juehring, race director for the Quad City Times Bix 7, said this year, like every other, was a great success.

“I think it was amazing, phenomenal, exciting. It was everything that I hoped it would be and more,” she said. “There was a good feeling all throughout the race weekend.”

Everyone from participants to spectators to volunteers had positive attitudes and were full of smiles all week long. This year the race had nearly 11,000 people participate, which is more than the year before.

Juehring said not all road races are trending up, but the QC Times Bix 7 has been able to incrementally increase its participation each year since COVID. It’s a testament to the committees and the community that back it, she said.

“I’m running on adrenaline and so many good things,” she said Monday.

The only event that rocked the boat this year was the storm that came in late Friday evening. Juehring was sheltering with a crew on Fourth Street when it started to rain.

After, she looked out and saw nothing looked astray. However, she received a call from the crew on Third Street, telling her they were not so lucky.

Everything from the fencing to the banners had fallen, and another storm was on its way. Race directors in town immediately reached out to ask where help was needed, and crews came back at 4 a.m. on Saturday to get the course ready again.

Once it was finally time for the race, the weather was cool and breezy, a drastic change from what was predicted.

“The storm that came through had a silver lining,” she said with a laugh.

Also on Saturday, thousands of cyclists rode into Davenport for the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI. Logistically speaking, the events were far enough away from each other that there were no problems. Instead, they complimented each other, she said.

“I love that as a community, we can embrace and celebrate them both,” she said. “It’s not a competition, it’s that whole community and hospitality aspect.”

For Joan Kranovich, vice president of business growth at Visit Quad Cities and director of sports QC, getting RAGBRAI riders in and out of the city was one of her main priorities.

“It was a big weekend for reunions,” she said. “Not everyone was a participant. You could be family, a driver or a support driver for a bicyclist.”

RAGBRAI riders entering Davenport were expected to turn on Marquette Street to go to the official dip spot in the Veterans Memorial Park. But the growing line of bicyclists led Kranovich to refer many to other spots at the Mississippi.

“We didn’t want to keep the line, especially with some people just wanting to take a picture and to dip their tires, so we started leading them down the river like, 'oh here’s a spot' or 'you can come down here,'" Kranovich said.

For those who stayed, the city had a full itinerary of events.

“There were parties coming out of the Stompbox (Brewery), Ruby’s was jam packed, even the farmers market went longer,” Kranovich said.

Visit Quad Cities was the main coordinator for BixBrai festivities, and Kranovich remembers spending months before the events talking to local vendors, whether it was coordinating liquor licenses or making sure bars and restaurants had enough staffing.

Kranovich said she's most thankful to the city for its coordination that allowed her to "make her dreams a reality."

“We learned that the public does want to come downtown, and we really wanted the downtown to feel authentic,” she said.

For Kyle Carter, executive director of Downtown Davenport Partnership, the parties in Davenport’s downtown were just what he anticipated.

“We've shifted away from Street Fest and are refocusing on doing this partnership in the park and then leaning on our business community and bars and restaurants to really build up the evening parties in downtown,” he said.

Carter enjoyed how BixBrai festivities took advantage of the parks to handle almost 50,000 people within the city, which, he said, "could have done thousands of more people."

“The biggest event though was the Bix Mix there on Third Street, which was just awesome. The stage that they put up on Third Street with Pork Tornadoes and the video board and the professional sound and stage, like it was just a really well done event,” he said. “It was just nice to see the entire riverfront, all of downtown completely activated like that.”

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the QC Times Bix 7, and many organizations have already begun planning.

Images of the 49th Quad-City Times Bix 7