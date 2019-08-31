The Bettendorf Business Network will feature two businesses as part of its First Tuesday in Bettendorf series.
Andrea Olson, CEO of Pragmadik, will speak at noon Sept. 3 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The company is a management and communications firm based in Davenport.
In addition, LiveWell Chiropractic and Wellness Center will be the featured business. A free two minute massage will be offered, and Drs. Julie Meyers and Bret Grimes will be available to discuss their practice.
Northgate Mall Hy-Vee employee receives high honor
Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager Mary Hanson was one of only 11 Hy-Vee employees to receive the Legendary Customer Service Award from Hy-Vee which recognizes exemplary achievement in providing service that exceeds customer expectations.
She works at the Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 E Kimberly Road, Davenport.
“Mary holds herself and her entire department to the highest standards of customer service, integrity and, most importantly, safety in the pharmacy,” store director Jason Busswitz wrote in his nomination. “Mary is one in a million, and Hy-Vee is lucky to have such a dedicated employee serving our store, our customers and our company.”
“Mary goes to bat for her patients every day,” said staff pharmacist Dr. Megan Baird, in a release. "She makes sure her patients feel informed and comfortable with the medications they’re taking, and all of us in her department know that we have to hold these same high standards of customer service that Mary holds.”
Hanson will be inducted into Hy-Vee's Customer Service Hall of Fame, receive a Legendary Customer Service name badge and custom-designed ring and will receive a travel voucher good for a destination of her choice at Hy-Vee's annual stockholders' meeting in December. She will also be recognized at the company's annual service award dinners in October.
Walmart Foundation gives grant to Humane Society
The Walmart Foundation chose the Humane Society of Scott County as one of its grant recipients in August 2019, according to a press release from the Society. The grant assisted in the funding of the Trap, Neuter, Return program which assisted 147 community cats last year. Feral cats are humanely trapped, altered, vaccinated and returned to their home.
Rhythm City Casino offers mobile sports betting
ELITE Sportsbook has gone mobile at Rhythm City Casino Resort, now offering online and mobile betting at elitesportsbook.com.
Customers with an active Resort Club account at Rhythm City in Davenport, Riverside Casino in Riverside and Grand Falls in Larchwood may now make online deposits for sports betting or visit ELITE Sportsbook at any of the three casinos to make a cash deposit. Rhythm City also offers a retail experience at its Draft Day Sports Lounge, which features multiple TVs for customers to view odds for their preferred games.
“We are excited to offer ELITE Sportsbook customers a mobile betting experience. Desktop and mobile betting at www.elitesportsbook.com is secure and easy for our Resort Club members," Elite Casino Resorts CEO Dan Kehl said in a release. "Customers who are Resort Club members can simply log in now. Those who are not Resort Club members can visit one of our casinos and quickly sign up.”
Quad-City Steamwheelers donate to River Bend Foodbank
The Quad-City Steamwheelers have announced a donation of $9,846 to River Bend Foodbank. The donation comes from a portion of ticket sales during the team's second game of the season, money collected by the Deckmate Dancers, and earnings from a one-night jersey auction. The donation will provide 49,230 meals for those within the food bank's coverage area.
"Thank you to everyone involved with the Steamwheelers, including the ownership, staff, players and fans," River Bend Foodbank president and CEO Mike Miller said in a release. "We had a great time together, and they provided almost 50,000 meals for the one in eight people in our community-and one in five children- who do not have enough food."
"We were thrilled to work with the River Bend Foodbank and make a difference in our community," Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland said in a release. "Football fans are passionate about their sport and our organization is passionate about giving back to the community."