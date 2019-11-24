BIZ BYTES: Gwen Tombergs honored with AARP volunteer award

Gwen Tombergs was recently awarded the 2019 AARP Iowa Andrus Award for Community Service, the organization's most prestigious and visible volunteer award.

According to a news release, the Bettendorf resident received the honor at a ceremony Oct. 30 and received a $1,000 check for a charity of her choice, which was LivWell CARES, during a ceremony Friday at the Bettendorf Public Library.

LivWell CARES, an information and referral service, offers a comprehensive approach that is free to seniors and their families and connects them to senior living options.

She was nominated by Teresa Garrison of LeClaire.

"Gwen's vision and purpose has always been to raise others up whether it's through education, advocacy or through raising funds," Garrison said.

TBK Bank encouraging the support of local businesses

TBK Bank has launched its "Go Local" campaign, which is supporting local businesses.

According to a news release, community residents who shop, eat and play at local, participating businesses between now and Dec. 15 can fill out forms at the participating businesses for the possibility of winning one of several $500 Visa gift cards.