BIZ BYTES: Hate your furnace? Enter this drawing for a new one

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has brought back its annual "I Hate My Furnace Contest" for its ninth year.

According to a news release, homeowners can visit callnw.com and complete an entry form, with a photo and story about having issues with their furnace.

"One lucky homeowner will win a brand new furnace and installation just in time for the holidays!"

Per Mar, Midwest Alarm Services expands in Nebraska

Davenport-based Per Mar Security Services has expanded in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to a news release, Per Mar and Midwest Alarm Services have acquired NECO Security, which was founded by Don Nielsen in 1957 and has had a residential and commercial burglar and fire alarm systems in the Lincoln area.

Nielsen, NECO's owner, said his family selected Per Mas as their successor.

"The Nielsen family has built a great company in Lincoln through years of hard work and excellent service. We are honored that they are placing their trust in us to be stewards of the business, said Brian Duffy, chief operating officer of Per Mar, in a news release.