BIZ BYTES: Hate your furnace? Enter this drawing for a new one

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has brought back its annual "I Hate My Furnace Contest" for its ninth year.
According to a news release, homeowners can visit callnw.com and complete an entry form, with a photo and story about having issues with their furnace.
"One lucky homeowner will win a brand new furnace and installation just in time for the holidays!"
Per Mar, Midwest Alarm Services expands in Nebraska
Davenport-based Per Mar Security Services has expanded in Lincoln, Nebraska.
According to a news release, Per Mar and Midwest Alarm Services have acquired NECO Security, which was founded by Don Nielsen in 1957 and has had a residential and commercial burglar and fire alarm systems in the Lincoln area.
Nielsen, NECO's owner, said his family selected Per Mas as their successor.
"The Nielsen family has built a great company in Lincoln through years of hard work and excellent service. We are honored that they are placing their trust in us to be stewards of the business, said Brian Duffy, chief operating officer of Per Mar, in a news release.
NECO workers, such as NECO Security's project manager Bill Thomas, will be joining Midwest Alarm Services to work for Per Mar and Midwest Alarm Services to continue serving customers in Lincoln.
Good2Go adds Nally's Kitchen to its services
A locally owned restaurant delivery service has added another local food establishment to its offering.
Good2Go has added Nally's Kitchen, 1622 Rockingham Road in Davenport, to its delivery service.
"Nally's Kitchen on Rockingham Road in Davenport has been winning fans since the day they opened, and now by popular demand, their delicious food is available for delivery with Good2Go," a flyer on the announcement stated.
Alliant Energy awards grant funding to some local organizations
The Alliant Energy Foundation has awarded funding to area entities in its most recent grant cycle.
Central DeWitt Robotics received funding for its 2019 season, via a grant through the CCSD First Robotics Booster Club, for $1,500.
The Family YMCA of Muscatine received $1,000 for its annual campaign while the Muscatine Center for Social Action was given $1,000 for its guest transportation assistance.
Byrider Davenport collects hardware
Russ Larson and Jeff Lee, who operate Byrider Davenport at 925 W. Kimberly Road, were honored with Franchisee of the Year by Byrider, an integrated used car dealership and franchise system.
According to a news release, the duo earned that honor along with receiving the company's President's Award and a Compliance Award.
Larson operates seven stores in Iowa and Missouri and has earned Franchise of the Year for 12 straight years, the company announced.