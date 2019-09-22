Several Iowa soybean farmers were elected to state and national leadership posts during a recent meeting of the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) board of directors.
Joining ISA President Tim Bardole of Rippey on the state association’s executive committee are Jeff Jorgenson, Sidney, president-elect; Dave Walton, Wilton, treasurer; Robb Ewoldt, Davenport, secretary; and Randy Miller, Lacona, at-large.
Farmers were also elected to represent Iowa as American Soybean Association (ASA) directors. They include Walton and Steph Essick of Dickens. Re-elected to the ASA board were Brian Kemp of Sibley and Morey Hill of Madrid. Continuing to serve as ASA directors are John Heisdorffer of Keota and Wayne Fredericks of Osage.
Hy-Vee, Pinky Swear Foundation, raise more than $100,000 for children with cancer
Hy-Vee Inc., in partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization that supports children with cancer and their families, has announced its register roundup event raised more than $100,000 across Hy-Vee’s 260-plus stores.
The annual Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup took place Aug. 1-18 to give customers the opportunity to donate at the checkout by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar or another amount.
“We are excited to share the results of the Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup fundraiser,” said Erica Campbell, executive director of Pinky Swear Foundation. “We value our partnership with Hy-Vee and sincerely appreciate its customers for their compassion and generosity. The money raised from this year’s Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup will make a real impact to further our mission to help even more families with a child battling cancer.”
Proceeds will help families with assistance such as non-medical expenses like mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards and food. The timing of the campaign was meant to help increase awareness of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed every September.
Walmart awards $2,000 grant to Humility Homes and Services
The Walmart Community Grants Team has awarded Humility Homes and Services, Inc. $2,000.00 to help reduce homelessness in the Quad-Cities.
“Humility Homes and Services is working hard to end chronic homelessness in the Quad-Cities. Our Elmore Avenue Walmart is pleased to give a hand up to our community’s most vulnerable residents,” said Elmore Avenue Walmart co-manager Jodi Curl.
Humility Homes and Services, Inc., manages a 70-bed emergency shelter and 93 scattered-site homes to increase housing stability and end homelessness. On any given day, 300 Quad-City residents are receiving a hand up from the Humility housing programs and related services.
“Walmart is an important Quad-Cities community partner in efforts to end homelessness. We are grateful for Walmart’s customer, staff, and administrative support,” said Ashley Velez, executive director, Humility Homes and Services, Inc.
Humility Homes and Services, Inc. is committed to ending homelessness by offering housing opportunities and supportive services in the greater Quad-City area.
Quad-City companies move, close
According to social-media posts on company sites:
• Doodads, 1536 W. Locust St., Davenport, is moving to 430 W. 3rd St., Davenport, next to Abernathy’s new spot. Everything in the store is 75 percent (or less) off. Some store displays and fixtures will be sold too.
• Factory Direct Mattress, 5401 N. Brady St., Davenport, is having a store-closing emergency liquidation sale through Sept. 29.