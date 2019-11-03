Mediacom Communications was honored as a "2019 Best Company for Women to Work" by Women in Cable Telecommunications based on survey data from the cable industry.
That survey's three main criteria assessed pay equity, advancement opportunities and resources for work-life integration.
Additionally, several female Mediacom executives have also been individually recognized:
- Jennifer Znaniecki, senior director of learning and development, was awarded the Content & Connectivity Human Resources 2019 Aspiring Leader.
- Belinda Maldonado, vice president of human resources, was selected to be one of 40 participants in the WICT Betsy Magness Leadership Institute, a leadership development group for executive women in the cable industry.
- Kristi Salmon, who is responsible for brand positioning, customer acquisition, retention campaigns, innovative employee sales programs, and new product launches, has been named to NYC Television's 40 Under 40 for 2019.
- Italia Commisso Weinand, executive vice president of programming and human resources, was named to CableFax's 2019 Most Powerful Women in Cable.
Casey's General Stores hosting round-up to benefit vets group
Area residents can support a nonprofit for veterans by rounding up purchases at Casey's General Stores.
The gas station is hosting a promotion from now until Nov. 15 with Hope for the Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families, a news release said.
Casey's has partnered with the group for eight years and raised more than $4 million for Hope for the Warriors for clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation, and transition services.
"Military families are seeking our services more than ever before, as the effects of combat may not fully realize until years after returning home," said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO/president of Hope for the Warriors.
Ascentra Credit Union song is spreading
Ascentra Credit Union's "Hey it's Ascentra" is gaining traction on social media, television and radio.
The song, performed by local music artist TC Boyd, was released on Oct. 18 and celebrates Ascentra's new four-story building and branch in downtown Bettendorf.
"The video captures the essence of our company culture and brand and is a great representation of who we are as a credit union and company," said Jennifer Naeve, chief marketing officer with Ascentra, in a news release.
The video was also produced by local agency dphilms of Rock Island and featured TC performing in the new building and performing with Ascentra workers.
The song had nearly 20,000 interactions and more than 30,000 impressions on social media, television and radio a week after its release.
Per Mar Security Services honored with award
Per Mar Security Services, a provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients in Davenport, received the "Resideo Circle of Excellence" award this year.
That, according to a news release, is given to dealers who are active participants in and are committed to Resideo Intrusion, Video, Access and Fire while being an authorized dealer. It also means Per Mar has achieved year-over-year growth.