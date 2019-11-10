Taco John's is in the process of building a new restaurant at 667 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.
The Mexican quick-service establishment is building in front of the Ridgewood Shopping Center and plans to hire up to 45 employees for multiple positions, a news release said.
Those interested in applying for a job in East Moline can apply online at careers.tacojohns.com.
The new store will mark the third Taco John's in the Quad-City area and the 11th store in Illinois. It is expected to open in March 2020 in a 1,600 square-foot building.
Geneseo grad takes over as CEO with First Command
Mark Steffe, a Geneseo High School graduate, was recently announced as the next chief executive officer for First Command Financial Services, Inc.
He is currently the company's president and chief operating officer. First Command, as well as its subsidiaries, help military families in their pursuit of financial security, a news release said.
Steffe has been with the company since 2010 and will take over as CEO on Jan. 1
Maquoketa car dealership honored for retaining veteran workers
The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Level to Brad Deery Motors Inc. for its hiring and retention of military veterans, as well as providing available veteran-specific resources and other programs, a news release said.
The award was given to the car dealership on Nov. 7 in a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) of 2017.
Verizon retail stores hosting veterans appreciation event
Local Verizon Wireless retail locations will be recognizing veterans with appreciation events from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11.
Round Room LLC, the country's largest Verizon authorized wireless retailer, said nearly 550 of its TCC stores will host a Veterans Appreciation Event. According to a news release, that will include identifying qualifying promotions and answering service contract questions as well as giveaway items.
Veterans will also have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in the store. There are TCC stores in Davenport, Clinton, Rock Island and Moline.
RuhlHomes.com honored among top websites for residential brokerage
RuhlHomes.com, the website for Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors, was ranked the fourth-best overall website after being judged against hundreds of other residential brokerages in the country.
The website was also ranked fifth for best community pages and fourth for best design, a news release said.
REAL Trends conducted and announced the results in an annual review.
"Our agents, staff and customers have helped us make the site better with their feedback and input. This recognition reflects our promise to stay on the cutting edge of technology," said Caroline Ruhl, CEO of Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors, in the news release.
Local manufacturer honored with innovation award
Sears Seating, a Davenport-based manufacturer of suspension seating for several industries such as agriculture, will be recognized for two of its innovative product-engineering.
In a news release, the company said it will be honored for its product-engineering of the NEXUS seat top platform and TLS seat suspension system by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
That organization recognizes 50 of the most innovative product-engineering designs in the ag industry with its AE50 Awards, as chosen by international engineering experts.
Sears Seating will receive its award at the ASABE Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, on Feb. 11, 2020.