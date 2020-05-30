Biz celebrates 3 years by donating 5,000 meals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No Coast Social, a Davenport-based branding agency, celebrated three years in business by donating the equivalent of 5,000 meals to the River Bend Foodbank, based in Davenport.

"I volunteered there last year and saw firsthand how efficient they are stretching the donated dollars and how many people they help in the greater Quad-Cities area," Ryan Harmsen, CEO, said in a news release.

"And we know the need is even greater now with COVID-19 affecting so many people the last couple of months,” Manisha Harmsen, creative director, said.

River Bend typically feeds around 15.9 million meals a year to residents in 23 counties including Scott and Rock Island. But with increased demand, the food bank fed 1.8 million meals in April alone.

Typically 70% of the food River Bend serves is donated, but with the pandemic, that has dropped to 56%.

No Coast Social specializes in branding, video production, social media management, and SEO.

