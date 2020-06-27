Black bear continues its journey into Hancock County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The male black bear that wandered through the Quad-City area recently has been spotted in Hancock County, Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources posted an update Friday night:

“Thanks to all of you who continue to send us updates on the black bear currently passing through Hancock County,” the update says. “With the help of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, our wildlife biologists, local law enforcement agencies and concerned citizens like you, we’ve been able to closely monitor his progress.”

The DNR asks people who see the bear not to harass or approach it: “While generally skittish and happy to avoid humans, black bears will become aggressive if provoked. “

DNR official are keeping a “close eye” on the bear’s health and location, not only to keep the public safe but also to keep the animal safe.

“Moving wildlife to a new location is complicated, places undue stress on the animal and is often detrimental to the animal’s health,” the message says.