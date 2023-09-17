Black Hawk College will celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week from Sept. 17 to 23.
The college began serving adult education learners on July 1, 1969. Today, the BHC adult education program provides classes for students studying for a GED, learning English as a Second Language or working toward completing a high school diploma.
Approximately 850 students enroll at BHC in these classes each year. Classes are provided at no cost to students.
Instructors work with each student to design an individual learning plan that helps them reach personalized goals.
Examples of goals include getting a new job and retaining or advancing in a current job; earning a livable income and getting off public assistance; completing high school or obtaining a GED certificate; transferring to a community college or training program; helping their children succeed in school; manage family health care; and learning English and U.S. culture.
Classes begin every three weeks with registration dates offered several times a month.
Tutoring services also are available to enrolled students who qualify. To become an adult volunteer tutor, call 309-796-8215.
For more information about the program, call 309-796-8216 in East Moline; 309-794-1072 in Rock Island and Aledo; or 309-854-1875 in Kewanee.
Photos: Black Hawk College Class of 2023 Commencement at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK
Lauren Bloomquist of East Moline dances across the stage to receive her diploma during graduation ceremonies.
Henna Griffin of Geneseo puts her hands in the air as she receives her diploma during Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
Abigail Tossou gives students remarks during the ceremony.
Students remarks speaker Lauren Rogan addresses the crowd during the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
Graduate Beyonce Gonzalez dances across the stage during the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement ceremony Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
A Black Hawk College graduate shows she is ready for the next phase of life during Commencement.
Graduating students Madison Fuller, left, Tori Declercq, center, and Alexandria Earnest take a selfie cellphone photo before the start of the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement on Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
Black Hawk College2023 Commencement Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
Koby Brooks of Prophetstown waves to family and friends as he receives his diploma.
Neal Eakins of Mishawaka, Indiana, waves to family and friends during the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement.
Anayeli Ramirez Xique makes adjustments to her cap before the start of the Commencement Ceremony.
Graduates Elisabeth Genevieve Wallin, left, Jessica Torres, center, and Eric Thorndyke hold signs for photos before the start of the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement on Thursday at Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
Graduates pose for a photo before Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement on Thursday at te Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
A message to family is displayed on a graduate's cap.
Black Hawk College Board of Trustees President Fritz W. Larsen presents Michelle Johnson the honorary title of Professor Emerita during Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement on Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
Graduate Emily Freymann gives the student remarks during the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
