Black Hawk College will celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week from Sept. 17 to 23.

The college began serving adult education learners on July 1, 1969. Today, the BHC adult education program provides classes for students studying for a GED, learning English as a Second Language or working toward completing a high school diploma.

Approximately 850 students enroll at BHC in these classes each year. Classes are provided at no cost to students.

Instructors work with each student to design an individual learning plan that helps them reach personalized goals.

Examples of goals include getting a new job and retaining or advancing in a current job; earning a livable income and getting off public assistance; completing high school or obtaining a GED certificate; transferring to a community college or training program; helping their children succeed in school; manage family health care; and learning English and U.S. culture.

Classes begin every three weeks with registration dates offered several times a month.

Tutoring services also are available to enrolled students who qualify. To become an adult volunteer tutor, call 309-796-8215.

For more information about the program, call 309-796-8216 in East Moline; 309-794-1072 in Rock Island and Aledo; or 309-854-1875 in Kewanee.

