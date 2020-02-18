Black Hawk College receives $1 million donation to fund scholarships, sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the exception of the funds for the soccer program, the donation will be placed in an endowment to fund those endeavors in perpetuity.

Quad Cities Community Foundation Vice President of Development Anne Caulder said the Ontiveros family wanted to support and invest in the community they grew up in.

"While Bob and Blenda live out their legacy today through this gift to Black Hawk, they also carry out a legacy of generous Quad Citizens who want the very best for young people in this community," she said. "They know that by investing in students, they have an opportunity to positively impact the trajectory of their life and this whole community."

Granddaughter Maria Ontiveros noted the family legacy they have with Black Hawk College. Blenda graduated from Black Hawk with a nursing degree, Maria's mother went to Black Hawk and she taught English at the college in the Adult Learning Center.

"They are my greatest role models and I admire just as much as you their continued dedication to education and investing in institutions like Black Hawk College," she said of her grandparents.

Maria said she looks forward to what Black Hawk does with the endowments, especially the scholarships as they mean a lot to her grandparents.