Black Hawk College receives $1 million donation to fund scholarships, sports

Thanks to the generosity of former students Bob and Blenda Ontiveros, future attendees of Black Hawk College will have additional scholarships and assistance.
The college announced its largest donation in school history, a total of $1 million, at an event on its Quad-Cities campus in Moline Tuesday.
"Through the years, Bob has given to the community and Black Hawk College many times over," Black Hawk College president Tim Wynes said. "Today, the Ontiveros family raises their commitment to our community and its students to a new level."
Bob Ontiveros, who attended Black Hawk College before graduating from the University of Cincinnati, owns Group O, a Milan, Illinois-based business that specializes in providing managed products and services. It is the 15th largest Hispanic-owned business in the United States.
The million dollars, which comes from the Bob and Blenda Ontiveros Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, is split up to fund a variety of initiatives:
- $150,000 will go toward scholarships for entering new students.
- $200,000 will go toward athletic scholarships with an emphasis on baseball and soccer.
- $50,000 will go toward starting a soccer program at Black Hawk, including hiring a coach and student advisor.
- $600,000 endowment will go toward funding a dedicated Student Services position to work with students of diverse backgrounds, first generation students and students interested in entrepreneurship and business.
With the exception of the funds for the soccer program, the donation will be placed in an endowment to fund those endeavors in perpetuity.
Quad Cities Community Foundation Vice President of Development Anne Caulder said the Ontiveros family wanted to support and invest in the community they grew up in.
"While Bob and Blenda live out their legacy today through this gift to Black Hawk, they also carry out a legacy of generous Quad Citizens who want the very best for young people in this community," she said. "They know that by investing in students, they have an opportunity to positively impact the trajectory of their life and this whole community."
Granddaughter Maria Ontiveros noted the family legacy they have with Black Hawk College. Blenda graduated from Black Hawk with a nursing degree, Maria's mother went to Black Hawk and she taught English at the college in the Adult Learning Center.
"They are my greatest role models and I admire just as much as you their continued dedication to education and investing in institutions like Black Hawk College," she said of her grandparents.
Maria said she looks forward to what Black Hawk does with the endowments, especially the scholarships as they mean a lot to her grandparents.
"My grandfather had a motto at Group O. It was 'Everyone wins when someone gives them opportunity,'" she said. "And I think that's true of the Quad-Cities. We win because of the opportunities provided here at Black Hawk."