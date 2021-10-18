Black Hawk College to celebrate 75th anniversary

Black Hawk College alumni, students and employees and the community are invited to the college’s 75th anniversary celebration at 2 p.m., Tuesday.
The event will be at the Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, outside of Building 2. Guests should park in Lot 1 off 70th Street.
The college will open a time capsule from 1971 and dedicate a new time capsule to be opened in 2046.
The program also will include two alumni speakers, the winners of the Student Poetry Contest reading their poems, and the choir singing the Black Hawk College School song.
There will be a reception after the ceremony with refreshments and a performance by the Black Hawk College Jazz Band.
There also is free admission to the BHC women’s volleyball game at 6 p.m. in Building 3 (park in Lot 3 off 34th Avenue).
Quad-City Times