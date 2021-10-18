 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Hawk College to celebrate 75th anniversary
0 Comments
topical

Black Hawk College to celebrate 75th anniversary

  • 0

Black Hawk College alumni, students and employees and the community are invited to the college’s 75th anniversary celebration at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

The event will be at the Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, outside of Building 2. Guests should park in Lot 1 off 70th Street.

The college will open a time capsule from 1971 and dedicate a new time capsule to be opened in 2046.

The program also will include two alumni speakers, the winners of the Student Poetry Contest reading their poems, and the choir singing the Black Hawk College School song.

There will be a reception after the ceremony with refreshments and a performance by the Black Hawk College Jazz Band.

There also is free admission to the BHC women’s volleyball game at 6 p.m. in Building 3 (park in Lot 3 off 34th Avenue).

Black Hawk College logo

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News