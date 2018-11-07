"M*A*S*H" potatoes and "smashing" martinis will be served at a Friday, Nov. 16, "Telling Our Stories G*A*L*A" dinner for the Black Hawk College Foundation.
The event will is being billed as taking place from 1800 to 2200 hours in military time -- aka 6 to 10 p.m. -- Friday, Nov. 16, at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
"We will transport you to the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in the midst of the Korean War," according to dinner invitations.
"With the help of the creative minds of D'Luxe Events in Bettendorf, we are re-creating the set of the 4077th," as featured in the movie and TV show "M*A*S*H," said Maureen Dickinson, foundation executive director.
Tickets will cost $75 each if reserved by Thursday, Nov. 9. Proceeds will benefit the college's surgical tech program and the foundation's work.
The Nov. 16 event is designed as "an evening celebrating community partnerships and shared missions that support superior surgical care in the Quad-Cities," reads the invitation.
To order tickets, send credit card information to Foundation.bhc.edu/gala (click on the "register online" link) or mail requests to Telling Our Stories Gala, Black Hawk College Foundation, P.O. Box 5262, Rock Island, IL 61204.
Tickets will feature a fully stocked "Rosie's" bar featuring Hawkeye Special martinis and Bloody Marys.
The banquet room will be set up as a mess tent.
AlWood High School students in costumes will portray characters, and a summary of TV episodes will correspond with donated silent auction packages.
The featured keynote speaker will be Martha Roskam, 88, who will share a story about a trip she and her late husband made to Vietnam 17 years ago. They discovered street vendors there were peddling U.S. military dog tags as souvenirs.
The Roskams bought those dog tags, verified their legitimacy, and made returning them to their owners their life's mission.
They founded Educational Assistance Ltd., which paid for annual Black Hawk College scholarships, Dickinson said.