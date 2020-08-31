Black Hawk Hiking Club resumes activities

The Black Hawk Hiking Club has resumed activities after suspending them due to the pandemic. The public is welcome to join in.
Upcoming hikes:
- Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 p.m., Mississippi Palisades, Savanna, Ill., along Sunset Trail.
- Saturday, Sept. 19, 2:30 p.m., Manikowski Prairie and Goose Lake State Wildlife Area, Goose Lake, Iowa, the largest remaining limestone prairie in Iowa.
- Saturday, Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m., Lake McBride State Park, Solon, Iowa. Bike ride on a 10-mile trail from Lake McBride to Solon, eat lunch and bike back for 2:30 p.m. hike at park.
- Saturday, Oct. 3, 2:30 p.m., Mines of Spain State Park, Dubuque, Iowa. Hike to the lookout on the Horseshoe Bluff trail loop. Also hike the Calcite trail and the Julian Dubuque trail.
- Saturday, Oct. 10, 2:30 p.m., Lake Keomah State Park, Oskaloosa, Iowa. Part of fall overnight camping weekend.
- Saturday, Oct. 17, 2:30 p.m., Eagle Point Park, Clinton, Iowa, with bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, a historic lodge and a castle turret.
- Saturday, Oct. 24, 2:30 p.m., Wapsipinicon State Park, Anamosa, Iowa, featuring an easy loop trail in a mix of prairie and wooded terrain and Horse Thief's Trail that leads to a small cave.
- Saturday, Oct. 31, 2:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie, Wheatland, Iowa, following the Cosmology Trail with an emphasis on living with nature.
Hikers are asked to bring bottled water and face coverings. Social distancing is encouraged on all the hikes. Visit blackhawkhikingclub.org for driving directions and additional information
