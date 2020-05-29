You are the owner of this article.
Black Hawk historic site restrooms reopen as Phase 3 begins in Illinois
The current phase of reopening Black Hawk State Historic Site in Rock Island meant reopening the restrooms.

"We're making progress," a man said as he left the men's room on Friday, a gorgeous day just right for hiking in the park.

At mid-morning, adults with children and adults with dogs were using the trails, but the playground equipment was still roped off and the picnic tables were chained together like a row of dominos.

The Hauberg Museum, Watch Tower Lodge and Singing Bird Center remain closed.

The state entered Phase 3 of reopening on Friday, which included the reopening of state parks.

