Black Hawk historic site restrooms reopen as Phase 3 begins in Illinois

The current phase of reopening Black Hawk State Historic Site in Rock Island meant reopening the restrooms.
"We're making progress," a man said as he left the men's room on Friday, a gorgeous day just right for hiking in the park.
At mid-morning, adults with children and adults with dogs were using the trails, but the playground equipment was still roped off and the picnic tables were chained together like a row of dominos.
The Hauberg Museum, Watch Tower Lodge and Singing Bird Center remain closed.
The state entered Phase 3 of reopening on Friday, which included the reopening of state parks.
