Black Hawk State Historic Site Watch Tower Lodge undergoing repairs

Originally constructed between 1935 and 1942 as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a Depression Era work-relief program aimed at employing young men, the lodge today today is the showpiece of the state park that bears its name and a popular site for Quad-Cities weddings and outings.

More than $3 million are slated for repairs.

The lodge is being treated for problems ranging from water damage to plain old age. Superintendent Scott Roman said it’s only the second large-scale repair project the lodge has seen in his 24 years at the site.

The heating and cooling system — including a boiler installed about 1972 — is being updated, which entails taking out pipes and other equipment that run throughout the lodge. The new system will have digital controls and precise humidity control.

In the Black Hawk Room, the picturesque windows’ wooden frames were rotting, causing water to enter the building and soak under the white oak floors. The frames and windows will be replaced, along with damaged floorboards. The rest of the floor will be sanded down and resealed.

Replacing the back staircase and refectory will round out the major aspects of the project, which Roman said should be finished by the end of September. The Black Hawk Room has been booked for weddings in the summer, which construction will work around, he said.

No major hiccups have altered renovation plans, Roman said. There’s always a chance of finding unforeseen problems when tearing up boards and removing pipes, but beyond supply chain issues causing materials to be delayed in making it to the lodge, construction has gone smoothly.

Inside the Watch Tower Lodge, the Hauberg Museum has stayed open for most of the construction, and Roman said he hopes to keep it that way. Visitors can check online to see if the museum is open before stopping by.

Keeping the lodge historically accurate can create some interesting challenges, Roman said, and can cause projects to take longer and cost more. And the Black Hawk State Historic Site isn’t the only national historic site in Illinois needing renovations.

Construction began last November, months after gaining approval but more than a decade after the proposal was first submitted. With the huge gap between submitting the project request and beginning construction, existing problems had plenty of time to get worse. New problems can also pop up every day, ranging from small nuisances to big issues.

“Once we do get this project done,” Roman said, “in time we’ll probably sit down with with some of our people in Springfield and start thinking about what the next thing is that we want to try to accomplish up here.”

