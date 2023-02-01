Black History events happening around the Quad-Cities

Events honoring Black History Month are scheduled throughout the Quad-Cities. More events could be added.

Thursday, Feb. 2, Black History: The Fight for Civil Rights in Davenport - 6:30- 8 p.m. at Davenport Public Library, Fairmount, 3000 N Fairmount St.

Did you know that Dred Scott lived in the Quad Cities? Learn more about local, historical Black people from Davenport and the Quad-Cities. The program will be presented by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.

Friday, Feb. 3, Artists of African Descent Exhibit Gallery - 6-8 p.m. at Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave in Rock Island

As part of Black History Month, Quad City Arts’ and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts have partnered to curate a juried group exhibition of artists of African descent. Both organizations support artists in multiple ways, because they believe that art matters and art is for everyone. By highlighting the work of Black artists, they hope to emphasize all artists and all audiences are welcome. They believe that art has the power to heal and empower both the creator and the viewer. Forty works of art by 22 artists of African descent will be on display until Friday, March 17

Saturday, Feb. 4, 'Why, Black History? Community Conversations' - 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St.

Participants can expect to learn and discuss the topics: Where did we come from? Where did we go? Freedom and justice? Topics will be discussed in a group setting. Rev. Jacqueline Walls & Friends will facilitate the conversation. The event is open to everyone but is best suited for participants ages 10 through adulthood.

The free event will take place on Saturdays, beginning Feb. 4 and running through March 4.

Saturday, Feb. 11, Step Afrika! - 6:30 p.m. at Augustana's Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave. in Rock Island

Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will perform at Augustana College. It was founded in 1994 as an exchange program with the Soweto Dance Theatre of Johannesburg. The company’s dancers integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation into their performances.

Friday, Feb. 17, Virtual Program: History of the 108th USCT - 1 p.m., Virtual via Rock Island Arsenal Museum Facebook Live.

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum plans to go live with a program sharing the history of the 108th Regiment, United States Colored Troops. Formed from free men and former slaves from Kentucky, the 108th Regiment served as guards of the Rock Island Prison Barracks from 1863-1865.