Black in the Quad-Cities: At the Rock Island Arsenal, the world wars brought Blacks to the workforce

“We didn't talk about it so much. Maybe we just didn’t research it," he said. "We had that Arsenal newsletter all those years, but stuff like that is not talked about in the Arsenal newsletter. In the '70s, '80s, '90s on, we have talked more about race relations, we have embraced it more, but we are also finding out across the Army too, we have missed the point," he said. "We miss it when people don’t raise their hand. We miss it when people don’t talk. We miss it because our percentage of senior leaders are white more than Black. So we miss a lot of those other inclusion things.

“We are like everybody else. We think things are OK, then we find fractures. As the military, though, I think we can better shift focus because that impacts readiness. That impacts other things ... We have a charter that we are going to treat everybody with dignity and respect so they can achieve their potential. So we have talked about it.

"I assume other people, offices are doing the same thing. We are aware of what’s going on in other cities and Black Lives Matter and things like that, and then we say, ‘I think we are on top of that,’ Then we start to scratch our head and wonder if we really are, so then we talk about it some more.”

