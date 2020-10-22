Black in the Quad-Cities: At the Rock Island Arsenal, the world wars brought Blacks to the workforce

The history of race relations at the Rock Island Arsenal largely reflects the community at any point in time, said Arsenal historian George Eaton, with perhaps one exception: People were under control at the Arsenal. In other words, if there’s a riot in the Quad-Cities, it’s not happening at the Arsenal.
“Sure there is friction, there's pressure and racism and all those things exist," Eaton said. "I just don’ t see anything written about it. Anything blown up.”
The Arsenal's history does have a national name — Dred Scott — and a local celebrity — Milton Howard — that are a part of its time, especially if you count Fort Armstrong, the forerunner to the Arsenal.
Dred Scott lived in QCs
Dred Scott, who took his case to be a free man all the way to the Supreme Court before losing in 1857, lived here and spent time on Fort Armstrong, where his owner, Dr. John Emerson, an Army surgeon, worked, Eaton said.
Emerson died in 1843, and Scott sued his widow in the St. Louis Circuit Court based on the fact he had lived in free territories. The case eventually went to the U.S. Supreme Court which ruled that no person of African descent, free or enslaved, could be a citizen of the United States. The ruling provoked outrage in the North and nudged the nation a step closer to civil war.
First Black worker escaped slavery
Milton Howard was born free, kidnapped into slavery and after his escape, fought in the Civil War. He later spent 56 years working at the Arsenal, was a preacher and spoke several languages.
“He was probably the first that we can track (Blacks working at the Arsenal),” Eaton said. “And long term ... He was never more than an unskilled laborer. He was a janitor all these years. People call him 'the pet' or 'the mascot.'
“So while he’s employed for a time, and long time, and respected, he’s still the colored guy. He’s the colored ex-slave as they refer to him throughout all these years, even right up to his obituary, he’s the colored guy.
"He was really interesting in that he spoke French and German besides English. He was smart and he survived and he kept his job for 50 years,” Eaton said.
On Arsenal Island, he’s been honored with a street name in the new housing area.
His descendants advanced a bit, Eaton said. “One of his grandsons was the first black supervisor on the Arsenal. And one of the other grandsons was the first black Equal Opportunity Officer on the Arsenal. And one of his children or grandchildren was a nurse, a doctor.
“So, an uneducated guy, smart, … he just was this core of professionalization for the next generation beyond him,” Eaton said. “I hate to think of how he was treated in all that time. I am sure there were all kinds of slurs. They called him 'the pet of the shop' or 'the mascot of the shop.' You know that he’s seen as not equal to everybody else.”
A Black regiment oversaw the Arsenal POW camp
For about six months of the Civil War, the Arsenal was a prisoner of war camp. The Runaway Colored Infantrymen, which had white officers, oversaw the camp as its guards.
The Smithsonian has the pictures of this regiment. Though many went to Kentucky after the war, others stayed and lived and died here.
“Now a lot of those soldiers stayed in town, so there’s a cemetery here,” Eaton said. “There's 49 burials that we know are linked to the 108th Colored Infantry.
World War I brings some changes
Things really began to change at the Arsenal with the onset of World War I, Eaton said.
Black men and women were hired, but not much other than that is known. The Arsenal had an ammunition plant where 155 millimeter shells were made and workers stirred TNT, which was kept warm for pouring in large kettles.
“Photos show these Black guys on those big kettles stirring,” Eaton said.
There are also photos of Black women, Eaton said. He believes most are hired to clean.
“After World War I , they all go away,” Eaton said. “Milton Howard, the fact that he’s still here in 1920-21 he may have been one of the very few. The records, they don’t talk about it. We don’t have a list of employees that tells us by race who’s actually working here.”
World War II means more changes
World War II altered thing again, for women as well as Black people.
“We see women working," Eaton said. "We see more women working, Black women and they are skilled labor. The difference between World War I and World War II when we talk about civil rights, World War I is such a short war that not all the men went off to war.
"Women still worked here but it was temporary. At the Arsenal for women, we had 1,300 employees in 1914 and 13,000 by 1918. The women were still 10% of that. They were still nurses and secretaries. So they were in 'women’s jobs,' except for the few women we see working in the shop and some were quality insurance."
“World War II is such a big war and so long, so we had to bring women to work, much more so and we had to bring them into skilled labor,” Eaton said. "Some of those jobs stayed after World War II. So this is just small incremental change.
"Probably Black men got hired after the war, too," he continued. "We just don’t have photographs that stick out to us. Again, we don’t have civilian employment rosters. So we can’t tell. We do know that after World War II, some women stayed working. So we assume that some Black women did, but I can’t guarantee that.”
The lone highlight from the Arsenal Archives after the Korean War is a 1953 picture that shows William McGee, who may have been the first black employee in the apprenticeship program.
Civil Rights Act of 1963 forces change
You have to fast forward to the 1960s before the Arsenal saw more change. Eaton credits that to the Civil Rights Act of 1963, which also helped women.
"We focus more on women but Blacks are also starting to work — in all the skilled labor jobs — all across the Arsenal after ’63," Eaton said. “Then we start to see the progression of percentages into skilled labor and then into management.
"Howard’s grandson is the first black supervisor in the shop — Glenn Perkins, the plating foreman and the first black supervisor," he said. “Howard Perkins (another grandson) is an executive at CNA Insurance and also the Equal Opportunity Officer at Arsenal as well.”
That his two grandsons got opportunities it appears Milton Howard never had, despite intelligence, experience and leadership ability, is a sign of progress to Eaton.
Today's perspective
Eaton estimates about 17% of the workforce is African American today.
“If the local population is 17, then we are probably pretty close to that, maybe higher," he said. “I think it went along with society. The Army was always a little bit ahead of society, the Armed Forces.”
He admits The Arsenal probably had a difficult history in terms of race before World War II, where the county’s needs helped drive integration.
“It was also driven more like a business,” he said. “It was driven by requirements. They've got to get the factory running .. They were driven because they had to keep producing stuff and here’s this Black population, and they needed a job.
"So I think then I wouldn’t say in this case that they are trendsetters. They are following requirements and what society is doing.”
He could not find examples of civil unrest on the Arsenal campus.
“Because we are not an Army base. We are not 7,000 soldiers that move around constantly. We are primarily a 95% civilian base who all live in the community," Eaton said. "Whatever is going on in the community is going on at work, as well. But nothing ever explodes.”
So where does that leave the Arsenal now?
“We didn't talk about it so much. Maybe we just didn’t research it," he said. "We had that Arsenal newsletter all those years, but stuff like that is not talked about in the Arsenal newsletter. In the '70s, '80s, '90s on, we have talked more about race relations, we have embraced it more, but we are also finding out across the Army too, we have missed the point," he said. "We miss it when people don’t raise their hand. We miss it when people don’t talk. We miss it because our percentage of senior leaders are white more than Black. So we miss a lot of those other inclusion things.
“We are like everybody else. We think things are OK, then we find fractures. As the military, though, I think we can better shift focus because that impacts readiness. That impacts other things ... We have a charter that we are going to treat everybody with dignity and respect so they can achieve their potential. So we have talked about it.
"I assume other people, offices are doing the same thing. We are aware of what’s going on in other cities and Black Lives Matter and things like that, and then we say, ‘I think we are on top of that,’ Then we start to scratch our head and wonder if we really are, so then we talk about it some more.”
