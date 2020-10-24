Black in the Quad-Cities: Voices of the future, from protests to political power

Every time Athena Gilbraith walks through the doors of Davenport City Hall she wears the same shirt.
It's the one emblazoned with a single word: Radical.
"I was called that — and so were a number of other people — because we questioned the Davenport city council and the mayor about inherent bias, and because we were talking about systemic racism.
"If that's radical, I'll be a radical. I'll even put it on a shirt and wear to every council meeting to remind every elected official that we are radicals. And we are not going away."
As part of the Black in the Quad-Cities project, we spoke with four Black leaders dedicated to "not going away."
Gibraith is leading a movement to reshape the city council and the mayor's office. Royce Barnett is a podcaster and event organizer who seeks to challenge people through dialogue and finding a shared love of art. Eric Puryear is a provocative, outspoken advocate of gun ownership and a fierce critic of our legal system. Rock Island resident Thurgood Brooks founded The Resolution in the wake of George Floyd's killing. And he is running for mayor.
All four spoke about how the realities of today can be changed. In very basic terms, they talked about the future for Black people — and all people — who live and work in the Quad-Cities.
Representation will bring change
Gilbraith is no stranger to politics — specifically, political organizing. She worked with Obama for America and is the Iowa Regional Organizing Coordinator at Swing Left. She has no plans to run for office.
"I decided I have to go to city hall. I have to be heard," Gilbraith said. "The protests in the spring and early summer are just the first step. You have to go to meetings and we have to speak up, We have to let this city know it has to change. It must make changes."
Gilbraith and her cohort have asked the city council and Mayor Mike Matson take part in implicit bias training. There is the hope the council will at least recognize systemic racism and start to listen to residents about the police reform.
"I'm proud of how far we've come in a very short time — Alderman (Ray) Ambrose called us 'The Radicals' after we sat in at a meeting (on Aug. 26). We embraced it. I made up T-shirts that said 'Radical' on the front," Gilbraith said. "The point is to be involved. The short-term goal is to be heard. The ultimate goal is to change things."
While Gibraith doesn't plan to run for office, she and the rest of the "radicals" know some people who will throw their proverbial hat in the ring.
"We will target Ray Ambrose's seat. And there are, maybe, five or six other council seats we're looking at," Gilbraith said. "If this council will not listen and work for change, we'll go to the polls. The same with the mayor. These are elected positions.
"We will vote until we find officials who will listen and work with us."
Gilbraith has two daughters and a son.
"My job as a mentor is to make sure my children are brought up in a safe environment," Gilbraith said. "Tamir Rice was killed when my son was 6 years old. But you die inside every time you have to sit your son down and talk to him about how to stay alive when he leaves my house.
"The future? How can this still be the present? And I think enough people are fed up. What we have now cannot be our future."
Law, guns, turntables and a microphone
Puryear and Barnett can be seen as just two examples of the great diversity of thought in what many call "the Black community."
Puryear is a Davenport and long-time advocate of gun ownership. Earlier this month he led an open-carry rally in the shadow of the same city hall where Gilbraith led a sit-in.
Barnett is one of the hosts of the "Stuck in the Middle" podcast — a show that has increasingly discussed political and social issues from the perspective of two Black men. And Barnett has continued to lead remote music and arts shows throughout the pandemic.
Puryear's gun advocacy is provocative — but it is based in broader philosophical framework.
"I have always been concerned with government's abuse of power," Puryear said. "I think a lot of people don't realize how racism is baked into our entire criminal justice system. Every step of the way is stacked against people of color, and more broadly, poor people.
"I think the key to our future is better laws and less government. I don't want to see us throw more money at government to fix problems."
Puryear believes gun ownership is more critical than ever — especially for Black men and women.
"We have seen the white nationalist groups and white supremacists marching around. They will shoot people," Puryear said. "We are seeing a rise in racially motivated hate crimes. Black people should be ready."
Barnett fights racism in another way.
"What's has to be next for the Q-C is new ideas, new people with new ideas," Barnett said. "That's a very real meaning of diversity. When Black people, young people, poor people are left out of the discussions about the future, well, it's not surprising those people feel there is no real future."
Barnett takes his ideas to his podcast. And his events are ideas in action.
"I'm told all the time 'Wow, I didn't know you were a Black guy,' and it reminds me very much of when I was 17 or 18 and people told me I spoke well or I was very eloquent," Barnett said. "Racism and stereotypes are fed by not knowing, or being misinformed. So I very much see myself as a person who can challenge perceptions and transcend some stereotypes."
Both Puryear and Barnett praised the efforts of Gilbraith and Brooks.
"I think Athena has guts," Barnett said. "Athena and Thurgood have got people uncomfortable. That's the only way we will get to the future — if enough people are made uncomfortable and have to examine their beliefs."
Bring them to the table
Thurgood Brooks understands the power of votes. After helping found a police-reform group called "The Resolution" in Rock Island in the wake of George Floyd's murder, Brooks took the next step.
He announced he will run for Rock Island mayor against incumbent Mike Thoms.
Brooks has been a uniting force, called "an inspiration for young people" by other community activists, and has challenged established authority. He also took his share of criticism after he closed down talks with Illinois side Q-C officials about police reform.
Brooks said there was "no reason to go to the table when all we hear is what officials can't do."
"We submitted our 10-point plan in early June, and we heard back in early July from the law enforcement group from the Quad-Cities," Brooks said. "They put together a group, came up with a list of their own, and when we met last on Aug. 19 nothing was done. We were no closer to any action than we were in early June."
One of Brooks' biggest sticking points was the concept of a police and community relations commission. Brooks said Thoms "has the power to form committees and commissions."
"It's something simple he could have done right away to make dialogue and listening real," Brooks said. "So we walked away."
Earlier this month, Thoms and the Rock Island Police Department said they will support the start of a police and community relations commission.
Brooks didn't celebrate.
"It's not really something to celebrate," Brooks said. "We shouldn't have to keep asking elected officials to meet with us and then wait while nothing is done. We shouldn't have to get an approval to bring up police reform.
"But we recognize the need for discussion. We have some ideas from the police and city leaders. We will offer our own plan. But there will be action. We are not here to talk endlessly about what should happen."
Brooks said he is "very conscious" of the future.
"We have a chance to re-imagine the very idea of leadership and what we expect from our leaders," Brooks said. "Our future is better — and I mean our, the entire community, all people — if we can look at issues with an open mind and actually see beyond some kind of color line."
Brooks issued a kind of warning about the politics of the present.
"My being a Black person should not be political," Brooks said. "By that I mean my life, the color of my skin, shouldn't be used by this two-party system to leverage votes.
"When I watch the debates on TV, I see politicians using the issue of race to declare one side or the other is the savior. We are talking about a system that has not been equitable. So now is the future — it's time to make the world more equitable."
