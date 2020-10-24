Black in the Quad-Cities: Voices of the future, from protests to political power

Representation will bring change

Gilbraith is no stranger to politics — specifically, political organizing. She worked with Obama for America and is the Iowa Regional Organizing Coordinator at Swing Left. She has no plans to run for office.

"I decided I have to go to city hall. I have to be heard," Gilbraith said. "The protests in the spring and early summer are just the first step. You have to go to meetings and we have to speak up, We have to let this city know it has to change. It must make changes."

Gilbraith and her cohort have asked the city council and Mayor Mike Matson take part in implicit bias training. There is the hope the council will at least recognize systemic racism and start to listen to residents about the police reform.

"I'm proud of how far we've come in a very short time — Alderman (Ray) Ambrose called us 'The Radicals' after we sat in at a meeting (on Aug. 26). We embraced it. I made up T-shirts that said 'Radical' on the front," Gilbraith said. "The point is to be involved. The short-term goal is to be heard. The ultimate goal is to change things."

While Gibraith doesn't plan to run for office, she and the rest of the "radicals" know some people who will throw their proverbial hat in the ring.