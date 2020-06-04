Black Lives Matter protest tonight in Davenport

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020. A Black Lives Matter protest is planned for Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
More than 1,000 people have marked themselves as planning to attend tonight's protest at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport.
It is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. and is to include several speakers.
A Facebook group devoted to the Black Lives Matter event describe it as follows: "This will be a peaceful and socially distanced protest.
"Masks will be required due to small children being present. Invite everyone you know. Power is in numbers!"
Some commenters questioned the wisdom of bringing children to the event, pointing to rumors of counter-protests.
Others offered carpooling opportunities, and some are making plans to provide water to protesters. The temperature at the start of the 5 p.m. event is forecast to be nearly 90 degrees.
053120-qc-nws-protest-001
Thomas Tousseau, of Moline, chants during a protest in honor of George Floyd on Saturday at LeClaire Park in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-002
Hundreds chant during a protest in honor of George Floyd on Saturday at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-003
Hundreds chant during a protest at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-004
Hundreds chant during a protest Saturday at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-005
Asjiona Vuong, of Davenport, chants during a protest in honor of George Floyd at the Scott County Courthouse Saturday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-006
Raqual Freeman, of Davenport, chants during a protest in honor of George Floyd near the Scott County Courthouse.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-007
Hundreds chant during a protest in honor of George Floyd as they cross the Centennial Bridge Saturday in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-008
Hundreds chant during a protest in honor of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-009
Three children hold their fists out of the car in unity with the protestors honoring of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-010
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-011
Dennis Hackbarth, of Camanche, holds a sign as he participates in a protest in honor of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020 at LeClaire Park in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-012
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-013
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-014
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-015
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-016
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-017
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-018
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-019
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-020
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-021
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-022
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-023
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-024
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-025
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-026
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-027
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-028
Windows of the Scott County Courthouse are seen broken during in a protest in honor of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Davenport. The windows were broken by individuals thought not to be apart of the protest.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-029
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-030
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-031
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-032
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-033
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-034
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-035
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-036
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-037
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-038
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-039
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-040
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-041
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-042
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-043
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-044
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-045
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-046
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-047
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-048
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-049
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-050
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-051
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-052
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-053
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-055
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-06.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-05.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-08.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-18.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-01.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-28.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-02.JPG
A family hold their fists out of the car and chants in unity with the protestors honoring of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-10.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-12.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-23.JPG
A family hold their fists out of the car and chants in unity with the protestors honoring of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-07.JPG
Three children hold their fists out of the car in unity with the protestors honoring of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-13.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-09.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-21.JPG
A family hold their fists out of the car and chants in unity with the protestors honoring of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-22.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-25.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-15.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-11.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-26.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-24.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-04.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020. A Black Lives Matter protest is planned for Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-16.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-03.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-29.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-27.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-14.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-17.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-20.JPG
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd through Davenport and Rock Island Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
053120-qc-nws-protest-jg-19.JPG
Three children hold their fists out of the car in unity with the protestors honoring of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.