Black Lives Matter protest tonight in Davenport

More than 1,000 people have marked themselves as planning to attend tonight's protest at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport.

It is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. and is to include several speakers.

A Facebook group devoted to the Black Lives Matter event describe it as follows: "This will be a peaceful and socially distanced protest.

"Masks will be required due to small children being present. Invite everyone you know. Power is in numbers!"

Some commenters questioned the wisdom of bringing children to the event, pointing to rumors of counter-protests.

Others offered carpooling opportunities, and some are making plans to provide water to protesters. The temperature at the start of the 5 p.m. event is forecast to be nearly 90 degrees.

