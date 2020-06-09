Black Lives Matter protests planned for Bettendorf, Sherrard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bri Williams’ decision to take to public spaces throughout the Quad-Cities was spurred on by the lasting image of a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on the neck of an unarmed black man.

“Black voices are not being heard,” Williams said “Black people have been speaking out against oppression for hundreds of years and yet here we are — still begging to even have the right to breathe.”

Williams won’t be the only one raising her voice. Protests and rallies throughout the Quad-Cities area sparked by the police killing of George Floyd will continue this week — in Sherrard and Bettendorf.

The first event will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Sherrard City Park at 5th Avenue and 3rd Street. The “Call Them Out Rally” will start at 6 p.m. Friday in Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Park, 4701 Devils Glen Road. That city’s Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, will be the site of Saturday’s Black Lives Matter March, which is slated to start between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Williams is one of the moving forces of the Call Them Out Rally in Crow Creek Park. She was joined by three other young women — Lesh Coliani, Lexie Beal, and Abygail Lane Taylor — to organize the event.

The 21-year-old Williams said protest is a first step to lasting change.