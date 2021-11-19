'Black Nativity' returns to Playcrafters Barn Theater Dec. 10, 11, and 12

After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Quad-City production of "Black Nativity" returns to Moline’s Playcrafters Barn Theater Dec. 10, 11 and 12.
“When I was growing up, I saw this at the Karamu Theater in Cleveland and it had a huge impact on my life,” said the co-director of the gospel song play, Joseph Obleton of Davenport. “I never thought I would get the chance to direct it.”
"Black Nativity" is a gospel song play by American playwright, poet, novelist and fiction writer Langston Hughes who was born in 1902 in Joplin, Missouri and whose work portrayed Black life in America from the 1920s through the 1960s.
The play was first performed off-Broadway in New York in 1961, and tells the story of the Nativity with an all-Black cast, with traditional Christmas carols sung in a gospel style.
“'Black Nativity' is a two-act play stressing the importance of the Nativity,” Obleton said. “Hughes enriched the Gospel text with his own poetic gifts and Negro spirituals.”
The first act tells the familiar story of Christ’s birth, with the shepherds watching their flocks, the Magi visiting the Christ child, and Mary and Joseph finding no room at the inn, Obleton said. Hughes used the carols “Joy to the World,” “Oh, Come Let Us Adore Him,” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”
The second act, Obleton said, shifts to another time and speaks of the reason why the Nativity celebration is important spiritually, and important in the current times. Hughes used Gospel spirituals “Holy Ghost,” “Changed,” “Be Grateful,” and “Said I Wasn’t Gonna Tell Nobody,” among others for this part of the story.
Obleton and co-director Karen Roebuck brought "Black Nativity" to Playcrafters in 2019. The play was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Selections from "Black Nativity" will be performed at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kwik Star Festival of Trees being held this week at the Davenport RiverCenter.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
Show times are: Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11: 7:30 p.m. Sunday Dec. 12, 3:30 p.m.
Playcrafters Barn Theater is located at 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
For more information, email Joseph Obleton at obletonsrj@gmail.com or call 563-650-2636.