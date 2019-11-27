Black Nativity to be performed at Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline

Black Nativity, a gospel song play by Langston Hughes, will be featured December 6, 7 and 8 at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

The shows Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m. The show Sunday will begin at 3 p.m.

The play retells the story of the nativity using an all African-American cast.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The play is generally performed with traditional Christmas carols sung in a gospel style, with the birth of Jesus being the focus of the play.

The play was first performed off Broadway in December 1961. It is the basis of the 2013 film of the same name.

The play is directed by Karen Roebuck and Joseph Obleton.

Admission is $15 per person for general seating.

Tickets are available at www.everbrite.com or by calling 563-650-2636.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.