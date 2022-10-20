Black Nativity to be performed Dec. 9-11 at Playcrafter's Barn Theatre

Creative Resources is producing its annual holiday musical “Black Nativity” Dec. 9-11 at Playcrafters Barn Theatre.

"Black Nativity" is a gospel song play by American playwright, poet, novelist and fiction writer Langston Hughes who was born in 1902 in Joplin, Missouri, and whose work portrayed Black life in America from the 1920s through the 1960s.

The play was first performed off-Broadway in New York in 1961, and tells the story of the Nativity with an all-Black cast, with traditional Christmas carols sung in a gospel style.

“'Black Nativity' is a two-act play stressing the importance of the Nativity,” said Joseph Obleton, who is once again directing the musical. “Hughes enriched the Gospel text with his own poetic gifts and Negro spirituals.”

The first act tells the familiar story of Christ’s birth, with the shepherds watching their flocks, the Magi visiting the Christ child, and Mary and Joseph finding no room at the inn, Obleton said. Hughes used the carols “Joy to the World,” “Oh, Come Let Us Adore Him,” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”

The second act, Obleton said, shifts to another time and speaks of the reason why the Nativity celebration is important spiritually, and important in the current times. Hughes used Gospel spirituals “Holy Ghost,” “Changed,” “Be Grateful,” and “Said I Wasn’t Gonna Tell Nobody,” among others for this part of the story.

“When I was growing up, I saw this at the Karamu Theater in Cleveland and it had a huge impact on my life,” Obleton said.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, and at 3 p.m. Dec. 11.

Admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased online from Playcrafter’s or at the door.

Playcrafter's Barn Theatre is located at 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

For more information, contact Joseph Obleton at 563-640-2636 or by email at obletonsrj@gmail.com