Blacks came to Quad-Cities before the Civil War, mostly for jobs

Black people began moving to what is now the Quad-Cities before the Civil War. In 1856, Davenport had 12 Black residents, according to research by Craig R. Klein, an instructor at Scott Community College.
The Black population increased steadily after the war as formerly enslaved people moved here for opportunities, including jobs in factories, with the railroads and at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Overall, though, theirs is a story of exclusion. Blacks served in the Civil War, World War I and World War II, but when they came home they were barred from joining white veterans organizations.
An eye-opening survey on segregation conducted at mid-century — 1952 — found that blatant discrimination in Davenport was widespread in employment, housing, restaurants, hotels and medical providers. The city had no Black teachers, fire fighters or police officers.
Here are stories of Black experiences from 1865 to 1965: Military service, membership in churches and fraternal organizations, celebrations of the Emancipation Proclamation, enrollment in public schools, formation of Black communities in Davenport and Moline in the early 1900s, and the emergence of the civil rights movement of the early 1960s. The latter included a march of 2,000 people to Davenport's LeClaire Park in 1963 and an appearance by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965.
Service to the Union during the Civil War.
The 60th U.S. Colored Regiment was established in Iowa in 1863; Alexander Clark of Muscatine was one of the organizers.
Recruiters in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Minnesota persuaded 900 to 1,000 men to enlist, including 45 in Davenport, at least four in Muscatine and 16 in Galesburg, Ill., according to a 1994 article in the Quad-City Times about the ground-breaking for a National African-American Civil War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
One-third of the men died from disease.
The regiment marched to Arkansas, where the companies saw action. The Iowa soldiers were on a reconnaissance mission when they were surrounded by 1,000 Confederate cavalry troops on their way to raid Union-held plantations along the Mississippi River.
Outnumbered 3-to-1, the Iowans endured a four-hour firefight until they were reinforced by a Union cavalry regiment from Illinois.
In the October after the war, about 700 soldiers of the 60th Colored Regiment convened at Camp McClellan, the Civil War training camp located where the McClellan Heights subdivision of Davenport is now, demanding the right to vote. Clark was president of the convention.
• Guards of the Confederates: In September 1864, nearly 1,000 African-American soldiers of the 108th U.S. Colored Regiment arrived in Rock Island to guard Confederate prisoners, according to Patrick Allie, director of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum. Most were former enslaved people from Kentucky.
Migration begins.
After the Black soldiers were "mustered out" of the Army, some returned to what was then the Tri-Cities with their wives and other family members for job opportunities, just as European immigrants were doing.
A member of the 108th who returned to the area was 'Doc' Charley Wilson, who settled in Port Byron to practice veterinary medicine.
A returning member of the 60th was Milton Howard, of Davenport, a man sold into slavery as a child who escaped his bondage, fought for the Union and worked for more than 50 years at the Rock Island Arsenal.
During the 1870s, the Black population grew especially on the Illinois side in what was then a separate town between Rock Island and Moline called Stewartville.
The town located below Avenue of the Cities between 14th and 18 streets was a planned community for workers, named after Dr. Jacob Stewart who owned the 89 acres on which it was built, according to research by Curt Roseman, Moline.
Celebrations of the Emancipation Proclamation.
From 1865 through 1917, large, sometimes all-day celebrations of the Emancipation Proclamation were a big draw for Blacks in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, according to research by Klein, of Scott Community.
The Emancipation Proclamation was the order signed by President Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862, that freed the slaves, becoming official on Jan. 1, 1863.
In recent years (that is, since the 1980s) there has been renewed celebration of Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.
The Emancipation Proclamation had had little impact on Texas before that because there was no one to enforce the order. So June 19 caught on as a day to celebrate liberty.
But from 1865 through 1917, Tri-Cities Blacks celebrated freedom on several different dates, including Jan. 1 as well as in August and September.
Newspapers reported 11 celebrations during those 50 years, held in the Northwest Turner's Hall, Davenport, Huber's garden in Rock Island, and in the former Lincoln Park, Davenport, according to Klein's research. Attendees came from throughout the Tri-Cities as well as Muscatine, Galesburg and Iowa City.
A particularly notable celebration was held Aug. 2, 1891, in Lincoln Park, a spot bounded by Brown, Warren, 12th and 14th streets, that existed for only three years, between 1890-93.
Celebrants were "gathered from various points within 150 miles of Davenport for the purpose of commemorating the emancipation of slaves of the West Indies and of the United States," according to an account in the Davenport Democrat newspaper.
Speakers included Bishop John M. Brown of the A.M.E. church of this district and John G. Jones, a prominent lawyer of Chicago.
Music was provided by a brass band of 12 pieces, dressed in gray uniforms with gold braid, and "every one of our colored brethren who could support a dress suit was there. Those that had no dress suits went anyhow."
Festivities included a mid-day picnic — a barbecue, really, in which men roasted meat for all to share. This was followed by a baseball game between the Davenport Blues and the Molines, dancing, supper, then more dancing.
"It was a glorious celebration," the newspaper stated.
An extensive program included a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.
"When we celebrate our Fourth of July we get out a copy of the Declaration of Independence and brush it up and read it," the newspaper stated.
"But it isn't often that the dust gets shaken off the Emancipation Proclamation. But what the former document is to the whites of this country, the latter is to those of darker skin, and its words meant a good deal to such a gathering as was assembled in the pavilion. They won the applause they merited."
In his speech, Chicago lawyer Jones "cited the fact that ... colored people of the United States now held property of the value of $290,000,000. What did this mean? It meant that the colored man was industrious, energetic, saving. It meant that if he were given a fair show he would before long be the equal of his Caucasian brother."
Churches and fraternal organizations.
Churches and fraternal organizations were important from the beginning of Black settlement.
The first church recorded in Davenport was the African Methodist Episcopal Church, organized by former slaves on Nov. 27, 1865, on 4th Street between Gaines Street and Western Avenue, according to Klein's research of city directories.
This is where the Scott County Bicentennial Building now stands.
The church later changed its name to Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, and it is now located at 323 W. 11th St. It is the oldest Black congregation in Iowa and the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 1896-97, the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons: Hiram Lodge No. 19 established its meeting place at 106⅓ W. 2nd St., Davenport, according to city directories.
Hiram Lodge continues to this day at 321 W. 8th St. It also is home to Naomi Chapter No. 1, Order of the Eastern Star.
Across the Mississippi, Moline supported two African-American churches in the 1800s, the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal (founded in 1872) and Tabernacle Baptist, according to research by the Rock Island County Historical Society.
Public schools
In March 1858, the Iowa legislature passed a law that school boards should provide for education of colored youth in separate schools "except in cases where by unanimous consent of the persons sending students to the school..."
Two months later, Davenport allowed several black children to attend a school on the southeast corner of 6th and Warren streets.
Once people noticed, they began to object, touching off debate and an editorial war between competing newspapers. As a consequence, a school for Black children was opened in November 1859, but in February of 1860, it was closed "for want of pupils."
From then on, it appears Davenport schools were integrated.
And in 1867, Alexander Clark, of Muscatine, won a lawsuit, upheld a year later by the Iowa Supreme Court, that integrated the state's schools.
Growth of a Black community in Davenport, 1900-1920.
“Between 1900 and 1920 the number of Blacks living in the Tri-Cities rose 109%, from 1,097 to 2,298. Much of this growth occurred on the Illinois side where the expansion of farm implement and other industries offered increased work opportunities," according to Klein, of Scott Community.
"And in 1920, two out of every three Blacks in the Tri-Cities lived in Rock Island County.”
But during this time, there also was the growth of a significant Black community north of the downtown Davenport business district, according to U.S. Census data, newspaper articles and other sources consulted by Klein.
Working in downtown businesses or employed as railroad or Rock Island Arsenal workers, many Blacks were homeowners in 1920. “They were in some sense an upwardly mobile class," Klein writes.
“Yet Blacks of all classes and social groups were circumscribed by northern Jim Crow practices. Between 1900 and 1920, many hotels and restaurants refused to admit Blacks,” he states.
In 1900, occupations included janitors; domestic service positions in offices, hotels and restaurants; teamsters, hack drivers and small business proprietors such as saloon keepers and restaurant and cigar stand owners. Many women listed themselves as laundresses and a number ran boarding houses.
In 1900, 15 percent of the Black population – 78 persons – lived north of Locust Street. But between 1900-20, there was pressure to limit or bar further Black residents in that area.
Professionals included clergy, musicians and barbers. A few skilled jobs also were listed in city directories, including bricklayer, paper hanger, railroad brakeman and railroad porter.
In 1920, women still carried their double oppression in employment, Klein notes.
“Referring to this period, Dorothy Childress recalled the disappointment she felt when she sought a secretarial position. Although she took the requisite typing and shorthand courses in high school, employers refused to hire her because of her race. So, she said, 'I ended up scrubbing floors and working with people. I cried in many a scrub bucket..'” Klein writes in his paper.
In 1904, a large number of Blacks attended the inauguration of the Negro Business League’s new two-story headquarters at 10th and Brown streets. Festivities included a barbecue, entertainment, song, prayers and speeches.
There also were service organizations; in 1909 a group of African American women founded the Colored Women’s Veterans’ Relief Organization to serve local Black Civil War veterans.
Blacks founded a local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, in 1916, the second in the state, according to Jeremy J. Brigham and Robert Wright in "Outside In: African-American History in Iowa, 1838-2000."
'Who's Who' in African Red Book of Davenport
On April 18, 1915, the Davenport Democrat & Leader newspaper published a story with the headline "Who's Who in African Red Book of Davenport." Appearing on the front page of the newspaper's second section, it profiled a half-dozen local Blacks and their families and mentioned eight others in lesser detail.
The story reported a Black population of 700, of whom 150 were registered as voters.
Among the profiles were John Warrick, "believed to be the first Black to locate in Davenport" who came before the war, married a half-Indian woman and opened a barber shop at 3rd and Brady streets.
"From contact with whites of the upper class who patronized his shop he acquired an affability and politeness that made him many staunch friends," the article states.
Another was "Scotty" McGaw, whose $200-$300 monthly earnings from "janitor work, cooking and catering to social parties" enabled him to own a "comfortable home at Tenth street and Grand avenue."
Also prominently featured was the Busey family, "one of the leading colored families in Davenport for many years;" and Milton Howard — a Civil War veteran and Rock Island Arsenal employee for 52 years.
Also profiled was Alex Roberts, who served as a porter at the Kimball House and, later at the newly opened Davenport Hotel. He raised eight boys, three of whom attended high school, and a sister's son, who was in the U.S. Navy at the time.
"As a good citizen, a faithful and conscientious employee and a thorough gentleman, there are no better men made than Alex Roberts," the newspaper said. "Only his skin is black. His heart is white through and through."
The Black community in Stewartville (Moline)
During the 1870s, the Tri-Cities' Black population grew with the factories, and many of the workers lived in a Stewartville, between Rock Island and Moline.
An 1888 city directory for Stewartville (the earliest that was found), lists two Black laborers and two Black factory workers. By 1892, 14 Blacks were listed. Males included four laborers, two barbers, two painters, a minister, a cook and the janitor at Stewartville School. Females included a hairdresser and a domestic.
In 1901, the directory lists nine Black households; in 1910, there were 17 households. Women living on 12th Avenue near Stephens Park and who listed themselves as "domestics" likely worked in one or more of the industrialists' mansions on the hill, Roseman writes.
Occupations in the 1901 and 1910 directories include porter, factory watchman, stone quarry worker, teamster and fireman (probably in a foundry). Whites had a much wider range of occupations, although some were engaged in most of these occupations as well.
Whites might be a school principal, teacher, store manager, foreman, bookkeeper, streetcar motorman, carpenter, plow fitter and steamfitter.
"Limited by lack of educational and job training opportunities, and faced with constant discrimination, African Americans met severe restrictions on available occupations," Roseman writes.
"Although some Stewartville African Americans did work in the factories, few if any were allowed to take skilled positions and none were in positions of authority.
"As far as I can discern, African Americans operated only one store in Stewartville, a barbershop. According to local lore, (the shop) served only whites during regular business hours and Blacks after hours, or at the (owners') house across the street.
By 1910, the city directory shows African Americans dispersed all over town, with no black neighborhoods, per se.
"But the directory shows that Blacks lived mainly in older neighborhoods, not in areas that were being developed at the time on the hill. Many lived in apartments or boarded, as most could not afford to buy new houses. Indeed, African Americans at the time would not have been given bank loans to purchase homes."
Some insights into the life of African Americans in Stewartville in the middle 1900s are provided by Charles Davis in his 1972 novel.
"As a teenager during the Depression, Davis played at Browning Field and Prospect Park, visited Whitey's ice cream shop and attended the neighborhood Baptist church (Tabernacle), Roseman writes.
"When he was a bit older he frequented local taverns, both before and after his service in WWII.
"As an adult he became aware of the problems African Americans encountered with home ownership. Some African American homeowners lost their property through legal technicalities, and many more who tried to buy property simply could not get loans.
"He tells the story of his own attempt to buy a residential lot after WWII when white veterans easily qualified for loans even with no money down. After being turned down by 'all the banks in the Tri-Cities, he finally turned for help to an old school chum, a white real estate agent.
"The agent was helpful at first, but then declined to assist Davis after a white resident had told him that 'a colored man was looking at that lot, and if he sold it to him, he wouldn't get any more business up on the hill in Moline.'
Military service in World War I
In October 1917, the first three Black men from Scott County were conscripted by the local draft board and sent for training in Camp Dodge, Des Moines. They likely traveled to camp in a rail car separate from those of the white registrants, according to a blog by the Davenport Library Special Collections Department.
On July 10, 1918, the Davenport Daily Times reported "that 28 colored boys of Davenport who leave Tuesday morning in the draft contingent will be given a fitting sendoff at the Turner hall Friday evening."
A later article in the Democrat and Leader reported that Oliver Richardson, a graduate of Davenport High School and former waiter at the Commercial Club, helped defend the French city of Frapelle from attacks by the Germans in September 1918.
Having been promoted to the rank of Sergeant Major in his colored regiment, he then led the battalion in both the Argonne and Toul sectors, according to the Nov. 27, 1918, Democrat and Leader.
"For months he was in the trenches, spending two weeks there at times without relief," the paper reported.
An article in the March 22, 1919, Daily Times titled "Last half hour of war an age of suspense" gives a feel for what it was like. It was based on an interview by Corp. Hunter Mullen, of Moline.
“They were tired as dogs. Only the excitement of the rapid advance and the knowledge that the Germans were steadily retreating, had kept up the flagging spirits of these colored troops of the United States.
"There was a whisper in the air about the signing of the armistice.
"Armistice!
"Here they were, just 15 miles from Metz (an ancient French city held by the Germans). They could see the fortifications in the distance. Metz meant a supreme effort, a superhuman effort. Those grim-looking forts would not be given up without a terrible struggle. Lives would be lost – many, many lives.
"They had halted in a forest. Somehow the word was passed that the orders to advance depended upon the decision of the armistice conference. Thirty minutes would tell the story.
"There was a tenseness which settled like a cloud over the regiment.
"The seconds ticked by with maddening slowness.
"And yet when (the word) came, when the good news of the signing of the armistice had circulated through the ranks, it seemed at first impossible to believe. The silence that enveloped the troops continued.
"Then, a single yell.
"In an hour, pandemonium held sway."
Richardson and Louis Henry were founding members of the Marshall Brown Post of the American Legion in Davenport.
They had been barred from joining the city's white legion post.
Henry, the son of an enslaved parent, grew up in Davenport and became fluent in German, using his skills as an intelligence first sergeant with the 804th Infantry. After the war he worked as a lab tech with several Davenport photo studios, was a leader in Masonic activities and a trustee at Davenport's Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, according to a 2000 article in the Quad-City Times.
Military Service in World War II
Blacks served in WWII also.
Among them was Cal Mason, a 1943 graduate of Davenport High School who participated in track, basketball and football. He was a member of the First Marine Division who fought in Saipan, Guam, Guadacanal and Peleiru. After returning to Davenport, he was employed by Hickey Brothers and Brammer Cabinet Co. He died in 2004.
Civil Rights March
Three days before the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered the "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington in 1963, Quad-Citians organized and marched to Davenport's LeClaire Park to fight for civil rights.
"A lot of people came out to join the march," local civil rights activist Bill Cribbs said of the Aug. 25, 1963, event.
Cribbs was president of the local NAACP chapter at the time and helped organize the march with Charles Toney and others.
The march set off from St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 4th and Main streets, and a group of 2,000 walked the few blocks to LeClaire Park. There, John Howard Griffin, author of "Black Like Me," gave a speech at the bandshell.
"It was a great rally," said the Rev. Marvin Mottet, who days later joined Toney and a few others to drive overnight to Washington, D.C., to hear King deliver his famous speech.
In 2011, markers noting the march were unveiled in the St. Anthony parking lot and LeClaire Park.
King visit: In 1965, three years before he was felled by an assassin's bullet, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Davenport to receive the Pacem in Terris Award from the Catholic Interracial Council.
He told a crowd of 800 at the Masonic Temple: "We must live together as brothers or perish together as fools."
Times reporter Joe Sheridan wrote that an air of danger was present when King arrived at the airport in Moline.
"He acts and talks like one aware that he's flirting with martyrdom," Sheridan wrote.
