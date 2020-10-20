Blacks came to Quad-Cities before the Civil War, mostly for jobs

Speakers included Bishop John M. Brown of the A.M.E. church of this district and John G. Jones, a prominent lawyer of Chicago.

Music was provided by a brass band of 12 pieces, dressed in gray uniforms with gold braid, and "every one of our colored brethren who could support a dress suit was there. Those that had no dress suits went anyhow."

Festivities included a mid-day picnic — a barbecue, really, in which men roasted meat for all to share. This was followed by a baseball game between the Davenport Blues and the Molines, dancing, supper, then more dancing.

"It was a glorious celebration," the newspaper stated.

An extensive program included a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.

"When we celebrate our Fourth of July we get out a copy of the Declaration of Independence and brush it up and read it," the newspaper stated.

"But it isn't often that the dust gets shaken off the Emancipation Proclamation. But what the former document is to the whites of this country, the latter is to those of darker skin, and its words meant a good deal to such a gathering as was assembled in the pavilion. They won the applause they merited."