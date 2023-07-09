During his Concert on the Course near the 18th green of TPC Deere Run on Sunday, country music singer Blake Shelton told the crowd he heard that people were dancing and singing at Darius Rucker’s concert the night before.

Shelton said that since he’s a competitive guy, he didn’t want to see a story in Monday’s newspaper that Rucker had more action. He wanted to see people dancing, singing and hollering.

After all, this was a country music concert and it was time to let go. Shelton said he didn’t want to hear any soft golf-style clapping.

Shelton got his wish. And since he’s a competitive guy, he should be happy to know that the crowd for his concert was about one-third bigger than the crowd for Rucker, according to police.

If the goal of the John Deere Classic concerts was to get people who don’t usually pay much attention to golf out to the course, it succeeded.

“It certainly changed the attendance at the 18th hole,” Tournament Director Andrew Lehman said.

“Our goal was uniting golf fans and non-golf fans around a charitable goal, and it achieved its goals,” Lehman said of the Concerts on the Course.

“We think the concept is alive and well and we’re going to grow upon it,” he said.

“The energy at the tournament this year was great,” Lehman said. “This will be a tough one to beat, but we’re looking forward to trying next year.”