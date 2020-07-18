You are the owner of this article.
Blaze at John Deere Pavilion, Moline, remains under investigation
Blaze at John Deere Pavilion, Moline, remains under investigation

The cause of a Saturday morning blaze at the John Deere Pavilion, 1300 River Drive, Moline, remains under investigation.

The fire started shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Moline Fire Department said in a news release.

A construction crew on the roof of the fire when it started notified emergency responders, who arrived to see thick black smoke and fire showing from the roof. The crew escaped safely.

Firefighters went to the fifth floor to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

No estimate of damage, most of which was caused by smoke and water, was available Saturday. 

The Moline Fire Department continues to investigate the incident.

