A block party on Thursday aims to promote the diversity and community spirit at the intersection of 6th, Vine and Ash streets.
The AugustFest Block Party will be held from 4-7 p.m. in the area. One of its major components is promoting the upcoming 2020 census
A major component of the block party is its focus on the upcoming April 2020 census. Getting an accurate count is essential for both the community and non-profits who serve the community.
"We know from data that where the block party will be is a historically undercounted area," Doris and Victor Day Foundation president Dave Geenen said at Tuesday's press event ahead of the party.
Jobs that pay $15 an hour are also available through the U.S. Census Bureau. A recruiter will be at the block party to offer jobs in Scott County for the U.S. Census Bureau, Geenen said.
"The reason we're here is that these neighborhoods help each other," Bi-State Regional Commission Executive Director Denise Bulat said at the event. The Bi-State Regional Commission works to provide services to participating municipal governments and help them work together. "We want to see a complete count in 2020. If we don't see a complete count, then the funding that the city uses to help you, that not-for-profits use to help, that federal agencies use, won't be here because we won't have the right numbers."
The party will feature children's games, food and raffle prizes, a Bomba Sock giveaway, free samples from food trucks CCB BBQ and La Flama and voter registration along with the 2020 Census employment opportunities.
The party is sponsored by several service agencies, including the Humility Homes and Services Inc. which offers housing opportunities and supportive services; ministry organization One Eighty which provides a number of services including housing for adults trying to turn their lives around after incarceration; Ecumenical Housing Development Group and the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.
Other sponsors of the event include Cafe on Vine, Project Renewal, Central Community Circle, the City of Davenport and Scott County.