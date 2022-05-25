Blood donations 'critically' needed after Texas school shooting

A Quad-Cities area blood bank says blood donors are urgently needed to help victims of Tuesday's Texas school shooting

ImpactLife, a nonprofit blood collection and distribution center, said donations of blood will be heading to hospitals in and around Uvalde, Texas, after the mass shooting at an elementary school that killed at least 19 children and two teachers.

The national Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), of which ImpactLife is a member, has been activated to send blood to area hospitals in Texas in response to the shooting.

BERC centers that are on call this week are sending units of type O-negative red blood to support patient needs at hospitals in the affected region.

"These units will help replenish what was used in the immediate aftermath of yesterday's shooting," Kirby Winn, public relations manager for ImpactLife in Davenport, said in a statement. "The response from BERC highlights the importance of having additional units of blood 'on the shelves' and ready to use in advance of any spike in blood utilization."

Winn said ImpactLife, which provides blood products and donation services to 126 hospitals across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, is urging all eligible and potential blood donors to schedule appointments for donation in the days leading up to Memorial Day and into the first weeks of summer. All blood types are needed.

Amanda Hess, vice president of donor relations and marketing for ImpactLife, said blood inventories have reached critical levels, particularly for O-negative blood. Supply of the universal blood donor type has fallen to a one-day national supply and a less than three-day supply for O-positive blood. Donations of platelets as well, which can come from donors of any blood type, are also needed to ensure a sufficient inventory of blood products for hospitals, Hess said.

"We ask all donors to scheduled appointments as soon as possible to help ensure we continue to meet patient need for the hospitals we serve" and respond to any spikes in blood utilization, Hess said.

To thank donors, ImpactLife will provide those who donate blood through July 10 a voucher redeemable for the donor's choice of a gift card to Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Subway, Starbucks and Walmart, or 500 bonus points to use in its donor reward store. Learn more at www.bloodcenter.org/promotions.

To schedule a donation, call ImpactLife at 1-800-747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org or download the IMPACT mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

Like many employers, ImpactLife is also experiencing staffing challenges and is seeking applications to fill open positions. The nonprofit provides salary, benefits and paid training in phlebotomy and laboratory positions. No prior medical or lab experience is necessary.

To apply or for more information, go to www.bloodcenter.org/apply.

